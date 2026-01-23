'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I In Raipur

Sanju Samson Fails Again |

Raipur, January 23: Team India opener Sanju Samson failed again in the second T20I of the India vs New Zealand five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday evening. Chasing a target of 208, Team India lost early wickets and the major setback was Abhishek Sharma's wicket. Abhishek got out for a duck on the very first ball he faced in the second over.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the internet users reacted angrily after Sanju Samson failed again. Sanju Samson managed to score only 10 runs off 7 balls and today also he got out for 6 runs off the five balls he faced in the very first over of the second innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A user sarcastically said, "Nice selfless cameo by Sanju samson. Loved this Gill could never." Another said, "Mahatma Gandhi: koi ek gaal pe maaro to dusra aage kar do Sanju Samson: koi ek catch drop kare to dusra catch de do."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An internet user said, "Sanju Samson is fraud." A user also said, "Sanju Samson. Rarely fails to throw away an opportunity." Another fan said, "What was that from Sanju Samson! He got a chance off the second delivery, but makes no use of it. He perishes three balls later."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanju Samson got the Team India call up for the IND Vs NZ T20I series after a long wait and he is wasting the opportunity, said his fans. However, Sanju still has three games to prove himself or he might miss his chance to play in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.