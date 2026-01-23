 'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I In Raipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I In Raipur

'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I In Raipur

Chasing a target of 208, Team India lost early wickets and the major setback was Abhishek Sharma's wicket. Abhishek got out for a duck on the very first ball he faced in the second over.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson Fails Again |

Raipur, January 23: Team India opener Sanju Samson failed again in the second T20I of the India vs New Zealand five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday evening. Chasing a target of 208, Team India lost early wickets and the major setback was Abhishek Sharma's wicket. Abhishek got out for a duck on the very first ball he faced in the second over.

However, the internet users reacted angrily after Sanju Samson failed again. Sanju Samson managed to score only 10 runs off 7 balls and today also he got out for 6 runs off the five balls he faced in the very first over of the second innings.

A user sarcastically said, "Nice selfless cameo by Sanju samson. Loved this Gill could never." Another said, "Mahatma Gandhi: koi ek gaal pe maaro to dusra aage kar do Sanju Samson: koi ek catch drop kare to dusra catch de do."

An internet user said, "Sanju Samson is fraud." A user also said, "Sanju Samson. Rarely fails to throw away an opportunity." Another fan said, "What was that from Sanju Samson! He got a chance off the second delivery, but makes no use of it. He perishes three balls later."

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Mahayuti Of 'Buying Votes' In Mumbai BMC Polls During Bal Thackeray's Birth Centenary
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Mahayuti Of 'Buying Votes' In Mumbai BMC Polls During Bal Thackeray's Birth Centenary
UP Diwas 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Spectrum
UP Diwas 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Spectrum
Border 2 Fever: Fans Reach Theatres In Huge Numbers In Jeeps & Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan's Film - Viral Video
Border 2 Fever: Fans Reach Theatres In Huge Numbers In Jeeps & Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun, Diljit & Ahan's Film - Viral Video
Jaunpur Tops In Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA), CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour
Jaunpur Tops In Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA), CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour
Read Also
'IPL Fraud Failed Again..': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson After Low Score In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In...
article-image

Sanju Samson got the Team India call up for the IND Vs NZ T20I series after a long wait and he is wasting the opportunity, said his fans. However, Sanju still has three games to prove himself or he might miss his chance to play in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century After 468 Days, Returns To Form Ahead Of...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century After 468 Days, Returns To Form Ahead Of...
Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Does A 'Rishabh Pant', India Star's Bat Goes Flying In Hilarious Moment In...
Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Does A 'Rishabh Pant', India Star's Bat Goes Flying In Hilarious Moment In...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC...
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan Makes Statement With Blazing Half-Century In Raipur Ahead Of ICC...
'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During...
'Selfless Cameo': Netizens REACT As Sanju Samson Fails Again, Gets Out Early In First Over During...
India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I; 17 Runs Leaked After Fielding Restriction...
India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I; 17 Runs Leaked After Fielding Restriction...