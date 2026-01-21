'IPL Fraud Failed Again..': Netizens Slam Sanju Samson After Low Score In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In Nagpur

Sanju Samson farced immense scrutiny on the internet following his tame dismissal in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I. The Chennai Super Kings star opened the batting with Abhishek Sharma, after being restored to the XI over Shubman Gill.

Put into bat by New Zealand, Samson looked well in touch striking two crisp boundaries of Kyle Jamieson. However, his joy was short lived as he walked back after scoring just 10. Netizens were not happy with Sanju's effort, especially given the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is on the horizon.

Samson welcomed Jamieson into the attack with a crisp pull to square for a boundary. He added another boundary to his name, aggressiving smashing another shortish delivery over midwicket. However, just when Samson looked settled, he chipped one straight into the hands of Rachin Ravindra.

Here is how netizens reacted to Sanju Samson's dismissal

