 MSSA Hockey: New Bombay City School Clinches Under-12 Girls Title
Hosts St. Stanislaus High School won the Boys U-12 title in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Hockey Tournament

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
New Bombay City School defeated St. Stanislaus International 2-0 to bag the Fr. Jude Rodrigues League Under-12 Girls title in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Hockey Tournament held at St. Stanislaus ground on Wednesday. |

New Bombay City School defeated St. Stanislaus International 2-0 to bag the Fr. Jude Rodrigues League Under-12 Girls title in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Hockey Tournament held at St. Stanislaus ground on Wednesday.

NBCS put up a disciplined and determined effort in the final to eventually lift the title. Purva Samant and Aarvi Beloshe scored the decisive goals to cap off an impressive tournament run for the New Bombay City School.

Mount Carmel ICSE put up a confident display to defeat Don Bosco High School, Borivali 3–0. Elisha Barretto, Emma Mascarenhas and Shanaya Bhatkar were on target as Mount Carmel sealed the third-place finish in the Under- 12 girls section.

Hosts St. Stanislaus High School won the Olympian Walter Dsouza League, Boys U-12 title.

Hosts St. Stanislaus High School won the Olympian Walter Dsouza League, Boys U-12 title. |

Hosts St. Stanislaus High School won the Olympian Walter Dsouza League, Boys U-12 title after beating Children’s Academy 1-0 in a tightly contested final on Wednesday. Liam Dharmai scored the all-important goal to clinch the championship for St. Stanislaus to send home team fans in a frenzy.

Don Bosco High School Matunga got third place after 3-0 win over St. Stanislaus International. Ansh Mundye, Marcus Bron Jesudas and Dhaval Rathod scored the goals in a controlled performance by Don Bosco.

Results

Fr. Jude Rodrigues League, Girls U-12

Final: New Bombay City School 2 (Purva Samant, Aarvi Beloshe) beat St.Stanislaus International 0

Third Place: Mount Carmel ICSE 3 (Elisha Barretto 1, Emma Mascarenhas 1, Shanaya Bhatkar 1) beat Don Bosco H.S, Borivali 0

Olympian Walter Dsouza League, Boys U-12

Final: St.Stanislaus H.S 1 (Liam Dharmai) beat Children's Academy 0

Third Place: Don Bosco H.S, Matunga 3 (Ansh Mundye 1, Marcus Bron Jesudas 1, Dhaval Rathod) beat St.Stanislaus International 0

