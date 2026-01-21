 IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing

IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing

India delivered a clinical performance in their series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday. Abhishek Sharma's blitz ensured that India put on a giant 237 batting first in Nagpur. New Zealand were never in the chase despite best efforts from Glenn Phillips, who scored 78. The Men in Blue won by 48 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
India Face Packed Schedule Ahead Of 2026 T20 World Cup | ANI

India delivered a clinical performance in their series opener against New Zealand on Wednesday. Abhishek Sharma's blitz ensured that India put on a giant 237 batting first in Nagpur. New Zealand were never in the chase despite best efforts from Glenn Phillips, who scored 78. The Men in Blue won by 48 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the serie

Batting first India lost both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early in the powerplay. That had no bearing on Abhishek Sharma, who put on a show of six hitting in Nagpur. With captain Suryakumar Yadav for company, Sharma smoked a 22-ball half-century to keep India on top.

Suryakumar Yadav played anchor but departed soon after the halfway mark. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube played some attacking shots to keep the rate up. However it was Rinku Singh's telling contribution that took India past 230.

In a rare opportunity for the UP star, Rinku accepted whole heartedly. He smashed 44 off just 20 balls with 2 sixes in the final over.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Kolhapur, LTT–Nanded And Panvel–Amravati; Check Details
Mumbai News: Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Kolhapur, LTT–Nanded And Panvel–Amravati; Check Details
Christians In Mumbai Celebrate Week Of Prayer For Unity With Joint Services Across Denominations
Christians In Mumbai Celebrate Week Of Prayer For Unity With Joint Services Across Denominations
Central Railway RPF Rescues Passengers, Assists Emergency Childbirth Under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha’ And ‘Matrushakti’
Central Railway RPF Rescues Passengers, Assists Emergency Childbirth Under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha’ And ‘Matrushakti’
Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Setback As First Woman BMC Corporator Sarita Mhaske Appears To Join Shinde Faction
Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Setback As First Woman BMC Corporator Sarita Mhaske Appears To Join Shinde Faction

New Zealand never were in the chase with Arshdeep Singh striking in the first over of the chase. Devon Conway was dismissed for a 2-ball duck, while Rachin Ravindra only managed 1. Tum Robinson got a start and could not convert. The Kiwis scored 50 in the powerplay, while India scored 68 in the same period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run...
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run...
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In...
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In...
Injury Scare Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Axar Patel Bleeds After Blow To Finger In IND Vs NZ 1st...
Injury Scare Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Axar Patel Bleeds After Blow To Finger In IND Vs NZ 1st...
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Rinku Singh DROPS Simple Catch To Hand Mark Chapman Another Life In Nagpur
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Rinku Singh DROPS Simple Catch To Hand Mark Chapman Another Life In Nagpur
'Border 2 Toh Mein Zaroor Dekhunga': Afghanistan T20I Captain Rashid Khan Follows Viral Trend;...
'Border 2 Toh Mein Zaroor Dekhunga': Afghanistan T20I Captain Rashid Khan Follows Viral Trend;...