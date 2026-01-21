 Injury Scare Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Axar Patel Bleeds After Blow To Finger In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I
Injury Scare Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Axar Patel Bleeds After Blow To Finger In IND Vs NZ 1st T20I

India's vice captain Axar Patel suffered an injury scare in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I on Wednesday. Patel put his hand out trying to catch a Daryl Mitchell shot during the 16th over of the innings. Axar immediately signalled to the physio with the tip of his hand bleeding. Patel did not finish his over in what is a injury scare two weeks before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Abhishek Sharma completed the over on Axar behalf. India are already under a mini injury crisis with Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma both unavailable. A serious injury to Axar would be a huge cause of concern for the Men in Blue heading into the tournament.

Axar Patel did not have the best of encounters with the ball but delivered the crucial wicket of Glenn Phillips. Phillips was well set on 78 when the Kiwi star holed out in the deep. Axar's contribution to India's team balance in the tournament.

