Rinku Singh dropped a simple catch during the IND vs NZ 1st T20I on Wednesday. Singh, who smashed a fine 44 batting first, did not enjoy the best of times in the field. In the 11th over of the New Zealand innings, Mark Chapman skied a Jasprit Bumrah delivery high into the night sky. Singh covered ground but couldn't hold onto this effort.
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Rinku Singh DROPS Simple Catch To Hand Mark Chapman Another Life In Nagpur
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
