Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In Nagpur

Nagpur, January 21: Indian Cricket Team's all-rounder Shivam Dube is being trolled on social media for his new haircut during the India vs New Zealand first T20I at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. As he came on to bowl in the second innings, fans quickly noticed his hairstyle and began posting memes and hilarious reactions on social media. Several social media users also found the haircut similar to Adolf Hitler.

Shivam Dube was spotted with a neatly trimmed haircut with short sides and long hair on top which was neatly combed straight and sideward. The hairstyle looks a little old-school style. The haircut is very much similar to the one which the parents used to give schoolkids before sending them to school or any function outdoor.

Netizens REACT

The internet users came up with hilarious memes over Dune's haircut as they were shocked and surprised. A user said, "Damn! Shivam Dube hair is rn the same my mom used to comb me before going to school 😭 #INDvsNZT20."

Another user shared the picture of Hitler and said that the haircut is looking the same.

Dismal Performance With Bat

Shivam Dube also had to face the ire of the social media users as he was dismissed early in the match. He managed to score only 9 runs off 4 balls. The internet users demanded that Rinku Singh should replace Shivam Dube in the Indian Cricket Team.

Rinku Singh's Perfomance

Rinku Singh batted brilliantly in the match today and scored 44 off just 20 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes, helping Team India to set a target of 238/7 against New Zealand. Indian won the game by 48 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series.