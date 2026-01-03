'You Completed Our Family...': Shivam Dube & His Wife Celebrate Daughter Mehwish's 1st Birthday With Heartfelt Message; VIDEO

Image: Shivam Dube/Instagram

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube and his wife recently celebrated a special milestone as their daughter turned one, marking her first birthday with love and joy. The couple shared the heartfelt moment with fans through a warm video posted by Dube on social media, which quickly drew attention and affectionate responses.

In the video, Shivam Dube expressed his emotions with a touching message dedicated to his daughter, Mehwish. He wrote that since her arrival, their lives have been filled with “double happiness,” adding that she completed their family and made their world more beautiful. Dube described his daughter as their “sweet little angel,” whose presence brings endless joy and love into their lives.

The cricketer also thanked God for blessing them with their daughter and prayed for her protection, happiness, and well-being. He referred to her as their “jaan” and “greatest happiness,” making the post deeply personal and emotional.

Fans, teammates, and fellow cricketers flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and blessings for the little one, congratulating the couple on the joyous occasion. The celebration offered a glimpse into Dube’s life off the field, highlighting a tender family moment that resonated with many.

As Shivam Dube continues to shine in Indian cricket, moments like these show the cricketer cherishing his role as a devoted father, celebrating life’s most meaningful milestones with gratitude and love.

'Humne Socha Tha...': Shivam Dube Shares Hilarious Video To Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary With His Wife; Video

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 16, to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Anjum Khan in a heartwarming yet humorous way. The couple, who tied the knot on July 16, 2021, marked the special occasion by sharing a lighthearted post filled with laughter and memories.

Dube posted a fun video on his Instagram feed in which he and Anjum lip-sync to a popular comic audio clip that jokingly says, “Humne socha tha dono milke duniya se ladenge lekin humari khud ki ladaiyaan kam nahin ho rahi” (We thought we would fight the world together, but we can't even stop fighting among ourselves.)

Alongside the video, Dube also included three candid photos capturing their moments together, showcasing the couple’s chemistry and the bond they’ve built over the years. The post was met with love and laughter from fans and fellow cricketers alike.

Dube’s post offered a refreshing peek into his personal life and struck a chord with many, reminding fans that even in the glitz of professional sports, personal moments of joy and humor are just as meaningful.