'Cricket Shouldn't Bear The Burden...': Shashi Tharoor Speaks On KKR Row Controversy Over Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Participation; VIDEO

Image: IPL/ANI/SRK/X

Amid controversy surrounding the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) selection of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged that cricket should be kept separate from political issues and regional tensions.

Reacting to criticism linking KKR’s decision to concerns over alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Tharoor said that sport should not be made to “bear the burden” of political or social conflicts. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized that while India must continue to raise concerns about the protection of minorities in neighbouring countries, such issues should not be mixed with sporting decisions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Cricket should not be made to bear the burden for attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. We should try to insulate some areas from others,” Tharoor said. He added that India’s diplomatic messaging to Bangladesh on safeguarding minorities must continue, but without dragging sport into the debate.

Defending Mustafizur Rahman, Tharoor pointed out that the fast bowler has no connection to the alleged incidents. “Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer and has nothing to do with any of these things. He has not been personally accused of any hate speech or of condoning or defending any attacks. Mixing these two things is simply not fair,” he stated.

Tharoor also cautioned against isolating neighbouring countries over political disagreements. Stressing the importance of regional engagement, he said that cutting off sporting ties would not serve any constructive purpose. “If we become a country that isolates all of our neighbours, and say nobody is playing with any of them, how does it do any good?” he asked.

Calling KKR’s move a purely sporting decision, Tharoor concluded that politics should not interfere with cricket. He underlined India’s geographical and historical ties with Bangladesh, noting that cooperation and engagement, including through sport, remain essential.

KKR Row: BCCI BREAKS Silence On Bangladesh Player Mustafizur Rahman's Participation In IPL 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained a cautious stance regarding the participation of Bangladesh players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with sources confirming that no directives have been received from the government on the matter.

The issue gained attention following the signing of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman at last month’s IPL mini-auction. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history. The move sparked debate after reports of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh, prompting questions about his participation in IPL 2026.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A BCCI source told IANS, “Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL. Can’t comment much as of now.”

Rahman, who has taken 65 wickets in 60 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.13, made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He later played for Mumbai Indians (2018), Rajasthan Royals (2021), Delhi Capitals (2022–23), and Chennai Super Kings (2024). He returned to Delhi Capitals last season as an injury replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk.