 'Not Fit To Bowl 10 Overs..': BCCI Issues Hardik Pandya's Fitness Update After IND VS NZ ODI Squad Snub
BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the IND vs NZ ODI series starting on January 11. Hardik Pandya was not named in the squad, with Nitish Kumar Reddy picked instead. BCCI later revealed that Hardik was not yet fit to bowl 10 overs and his workload was being managed with the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
India announced their 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday. The Men in Blue will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, starting on January 11 in Baroda. One of the big absentees from the squad was Hardik Pandya despite him featuring in the IND vs SA T20Is.

Hardik smashed his maiden List A century hours before the squad was announced. However with the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, BCCI are taking a cautious approach with their star all-rounder. In a medical update, the Indian cricket board confirmed that Hardik was not yet fit to bowl 10 overs in a game.

"Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," BCCI said in a statement on X.

Hardik Pandya had a long injury layoff after suffering a quadriceps injury in India's victorious Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The 32-year-old rehabilitated at BCCI's CoE before returning to action in the IND vs SA T20I series. Pandya's last ODI appearance came earlier this year in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Slams 34 In One Over With 5 Sixes In Maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy Ton For Baroda...
In his first game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday, Hardik Pandya bowled only 2 overs despite his side falling to an embarrassing 9-wicket defeat. His workload is being managed with the T20 World Cup 2026 in prime focus.

Hardik played a crucial role in India's win in 2024 and will once again form as a fulcrum to the Indian side. He is included in the 5-match T20I series before the World Cup. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign as defending champions on February 7.

