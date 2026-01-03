 Mumbai Horse Racing: King Ke Fancied For The Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area Trophy
The gelding from Pesi Shroff’s stable, stands out in this small but select field

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Representational pic |

Based on his recent track work, King Ke appears to give apprentice jockey S. Siddarth a strong chance in the Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area Trophy, the feature event to be run at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

Only three runners are set to face the starter in this feature race on an eight-race card, which will be contested over a mile and a quarter. The first race of the New Year 2026.

King Ke, from Pesi Shroff’s stable, stands out in this small but select field. The gelding finished second to his stablemate Tiepolo a fortnight ago and, on that form, should start as a clear odds-on favourite. Apprentice S. Siddarth retains the mount.

Kimiko and Alpine Star appear to be the only other serious challengers in the race.

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The White Metal Trophy Div-2: 1 (8), 2. (1), 3. (7)

2. The Aslam Kader Salver: 1 (3), 2. (2), 3. (1)

3. The Aslam Kader Salver: 1 ( 6), 2, (4), 3. (8)

4. The Kheem Singh Salver: 1 (5), 2. (7), 3. (4)

5. The Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa-Area Trophy: 1 King Ke (2), 2. Kimiko (3), 3. Alpine Star (1)

6. The White Metal Trophy Div-1: 1 (1), 2. (6), 3. (5)

7. The F K Vakil Salver: 1 (3), 2. (13), 3. (1)

8. The R R Komandur Plate: 1. (2), 2. (2), 3. (5)

