Will Shah Rukh Khan's KKR Team Get Refund Of ₹ 9.20 Crore After Releasing Mustafizur Rahman? Check Details

Image: IPL/X

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to receive a full refund of the ₹ 9.20 crore they spent on Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL 2026 mini‑auction, league sources say, after the BCCI directed the franchise to release him from their squad due to external developments.

Under the IPL auction and operational guidelines, when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withdraws a player from a squad for non‑cricketing reasons, such as diplomatic or security concerns, the franchise is typically entitled to have the player’s entire auction price credited back to their purse. In Mustafizur’s case, this means the ₹ 9.20 crore should be restored to KKR’s budget, allowing them to hunt for a replacement of comparable quality without having their spending curtailed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The situation is being treated as a force majeure, meaning the contract is voided due to extraordinary events beyond the control of both player and franchise. This provision is rare but applicable when the governing board formally intervenes, enabling KKR to regain full auction funds and re‑enter the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) or a replacement draft with their original financial strength intact.

While there has been no official statement detailing the exact mechanics of the refund process, the expectation is that KKR will have the full ₹ 9.20 crore credited back, which they can use to sign a new overseas player, keeping their competitive balance for IPL 2026 intact.

'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman From Their IPL Squad Amid Ongoing Controversy; VIDEO

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad, citing “recent developments that are going on all across,” according to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. Saikia added that if KKR wishes to bring in a replacement player, the BCCI will allow it.

The controversy began following the signing of Mustafizur at last month’s IPL mini-auction, where KKR acquired him for ₹ 9.20 crore, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history. While the franchise viewed the selection as a sporting decision, the move sparked debate due to reports of violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Concerns over Mustafizur’s participation in IPL 2026 intensified as critics questioned whether political and social tensions should impact sporting events. The BCCI’s directive now requires the franchise to release the player, while also allowing them to nominate a replacement to maintain squad balance.

This development has reignited discussions about the intersection of sports and politics, particularly regarding the participation of international players amid sensitive geopolitical situations.