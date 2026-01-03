'Jihadi Suvar Hai, Uski Film Mat Dekhna': BJP's Nand Kishor Gurjar Slams Shah Rukh Khan For Having Bangladeshi Player In His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan / Nand Kishor Gurjar | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is facing a lot of backlash from politicians and spiritual leaders for having Bangladeshi player, Mustafizur Rahman, in his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. A video has made it to social media, in which BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar is slamming SRK, and he is telling people not to watch his movies. He also called the superstar a 'jihadi suvar'.

Gurjar said, "Haalat achche nahi hai, dhyaan rakhna. Ek Shah Rukh Khan naam ka raakhshas hai, uski film mat dekhna. Kabhi film mat dekhna Shah Rukh Khan ki film, bata rahe hai aapko. Pakka jihadi suvar hai, uski film mat dekhna; pratigya karna (Things are not good, be careful. There's a monster named Shah Rukh Khan; don't watch his films. Never watch Shah Rukh Khan's films, I am telling you. He's a confirmed Jihadi pig; don't watch his films)."

Gurjar further stated that he has come to know that SRK has bought a jihadi for Rs. 9.20 crore. The BJP MLA questioned if there are no players in India. He also stated that if SRK comes on TV, people should change the channel. This is how they can show their love for the country.

Uska Bahishkar Hona Chahiye: Nand Kishor Gurjar

Gurjar further claimed that because of Shah Rukh Khan, there's ruckus in the country. He said, "Shah Rukh Khan jo kiya hai, aaj pura desh mein bawaal ho raha hai. Isliye uska bahishkar hona chahiye aur hame ummeed hai sarkar karwaayi karegi. Agar uski thodi bahot sharam hai toh Bangladesh bhaag jana chahiye apne phufa ke paas (What Shah Rukh Khan has done has caused uproar in the entire country. Therefore, he should be boycotted, and we hope the government will take action. If he has even a little shame, he should flee to Bangladesh to his uncle)."

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Wants Shah Rukh Khan To Be Boycotted

Even Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya has spoken about the issue. While talking to the media, he said, "Shah Rukh Khan kab desh ka samarthak raha hai? Uski patni keh rahi thi yaha ghutan hoti hai. Woh hamara adarsh nahi hai (When has Shah Rukh Khan ever been a supporter of the country? His wife was saying it feels suffocating here. He's not our role model)."

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh | On KKR selecting a Bangladeshi player in the IPL auction, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya says, "When has Shahrukh Khan ever supported the country, his wife said the country is suffocating her... He is not our ideal..."



On Nana Patole's… pic.twitter.com/OU2nsdvG66 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

When he was asked if Sanatanis should boycott SRK, he said, "Poorna bahishkar karna chahiye (There should be a complete boycott)."

Shah Rukh Khan or KKR have not yet shared any statement about the controversy.