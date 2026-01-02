Shah Rukh Khan-Bangladeshi Player IPL Row: 'Joh Bhi Uski Jeebh Kaat Kar..', Hindu Mahasabha Leader DECLARES ₹1 Lakh Bounty For Chopping Off Superstar's Tongue

Shah Rukh Khan / Meera Rathore | Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, has a Bangladeshi player named Mustafizur Rahman. This has not gone down well with a lot of political parties, and SRK is being warned and threatened that he should take out Rahman from the team. Now, Hindu Mahasabha leader Meera Rathore, while talking to the media in Arga, claimed that whoever cuts SRK's tongue will get a reward of Rs. 1 lakh.

According to ABP, she said, “Our Hindu brothers were burned to death in Bangladesh, and this man is buying and feeding them to the locals. Today, I smeared his face with soot and hit him with my shoes."

Rathore further said, "Hamaare bhaiyon ke saath jo ho raha hai, waha galat ho raha hai. Jo bhi uski jeebh kaat kar lekar aaega, hum usse ₹100000 nagad inaam denge (What is happening to our brothers is wrong. We will give a cash reward of Rs 1,00,000 to anyone who cuts his tongue)."

Shah Rukh Khan-Bangladeshi Player Controversy

The IPL 2026 auction happened on December 16, 2025, and things started getting worse in Bangladesh on December 18, 2025, after Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker, was brutally lynched and set on fire. According to reports, Hindus in Bangladesh are not safe, and recently, it was reported that one more Hindu man was killed and set on fire.

This is the reason why everyone is upset with SRK and KKR. However, we cannot ignore that Rahman was bought before the mob-lynching incident in Bangladesh.

While calling Shahrukh Khan a traitor, UP BJP leader Sangeet Som in a statement said," If a player like Rahman come to India, he will not be able to step out of the airport." pic.twitter.com/4RuhsGYWzJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 31, 2025

Devkinandan Thakur And Sangeet Som Slam Shah Rukh Khan

Rathore is not the first one to slam SRK. Earlier, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur and BJP leader Sangeet Som have also criticised the actor, and warned him to take Rahman out of the team.

Till now, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Kolkata Knight Riders have shared any statement about the controversy.