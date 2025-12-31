'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video

Sangeet Som / Shah Rukh Khan | X / Instagram

Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som recently at an event slammed Shah Rukh Khan for having Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman in his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. In his speech, he called the actor a traitor.

Som said, "Agar Rahman jaise khiladi Bharat mein khelne aayenge, toh airport ke bahar kadam nahi rakh payenge, hum daave ke saath keh rahe hai. Samajh lena chahiye Shah Rukh Khan jaise gaddaroon ko, ke jis tarike ki gaddaari aap desh ke saath kar rahe hai, aapko yaha tak agar aaj pohchaya, toh iss desh ke logo ne pohchaya. (If players like Rahman come to play in India, they won't be able to step outside the airport, I am saying this with confidence. Traitors like Shah Rukh Khan should understand that the kind of betrayal they are committing against the country. They reached this point today because of the people of this country)."

While calling Shahrukh Khan a traitor, UP BJP leader Sangeet Som in a statement said," If a player like Rahman come to India, he will not be able to step out of the airport." pic.twitter.com/4RuhsGYWzJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 31, 2025

He further said, "Aapko agar paisa milta hai, toh yaha ke desh ke logon se milta hai, lekin aap uss paiso se desh ke saath gaddaari karte hai. Aap kabhi Pakistan ko chanda dene ki baat karte hai, kabhi Rahman jaise khiladiyon ko kharidne ki baat karte hai. Yeh desh mein ab nahi chalega. Inn gaddaaron ki desh mein ab jagah nahi rahegi (If you get money, it's from the people of this country, but you use that money to betray the country. Sometimes you talk about donating money to Pakistan, sometimes you talk about buying players like Rahman. This will no longer work in the country. These traitors will no longer have a place in the country)."

Spiritual Leader Devkinandan Thakur Threatens Shah Rukh Khan

Som is not the first one to raise voice against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR buying Rahman for IPL 2026. Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur, who is currently in Mumbai, is also not happy about it, and he has threatened SRK and KKR management.

While talking to his followers, he said, "Agar KKR ne uss khiladi ko wapis nahi kiya, uski cancellation nahi ki, toh khela hobe, bahot bada khela hobe. Samay hai sambhal jao, samay hai sudhar jao, otherwise samay ulti disha mein behne lagega (If KKR doesn't take him out of the team, then there will be a game, a big game. It's time to be careful, it's time to improve, otherwise time will start flowing in the opposite direction)."

Shah Rukh Khan or the Kolkata Knight Riders have not yet shared any statement regarding the controversy.