'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hota': Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes As Shivam Dube's 37-Match Unbeaten Streak Ends After Australia Beats India By 4 Wickets

Image: JioHotstar/X

Netizens were quick to react with memes, jokes, and witty quips as Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube’s incredible streak of 37 unbeaten T20I matches came to an end in the second T20I against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia registered a four wicket win over India in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier, the opening match at Canberra was washed out due to rain.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts flooded social media with humorous takes on the unexpected loss, blending admiration for Dube’s record with playful banter over the defeat. Some fans kept it light-hearted, while others cheekily remarked that the loss only added suspense to the five-match series, hinting that Team India might bounce back stronger.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Overall, while the defeat ended a remarkable run, the netizens’ memes and funny quotes showcased the humorous and spirited side of cricket fandom, turning a challenging moment into a trending social media conversation.