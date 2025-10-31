Shocking Scenes! Jasprit Bumrah Left In Disbelief After Mix-Up With Varun Chakravarthy Leads To Unfortunate Run-Out During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

Jasprit Bumrah experienced a moment of disbelief and frustration during the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 in Melbourne as he was run out in an unfortunate mix-up. The incident unfolded when Bumrah, who was on strike, defended a good-length delivery and immediately called for a sharp single. Varun Chakravarthy at the non-striker’s end initially reacted to the call, taking a couple of steps forward before suddenly pulling back and refusing the run.

Bumrah, already halfway down the pitch, was left stranded as he tried to turn and scramble back to the crease. Nathan Ellis reacted swiftly, charging in from his follow-through, picking up the ball cleanly, and whipping off the bails with ease. The run-out left Bumrah visibly stunned, standing for a moment in disbelief before walking back, clearly disappointed by the miscommunication.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments like these often sting in high-pressure matches, especially when every run counts. For India, it was a momentum-breaking dismissal, while Australia capitalised on the opportunity with sharp awareness and fielding energy. Though unfortunate, the moment also reflected the fast-paced intensity of T20 cricket, where quick decisions can turn into costly misjudgments within seconds.

Phenomenal! Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Catch To Dismiss Shivam Dube During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video

Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis produced one of the standout moments of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, pulling off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shivam Dube off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett. The moment arrived just when India were looking to build momentum through the middle overs, with Dube settling in and eyeing a big finish. Bartlett delivered a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that angled across the left-hander, tempting Dube into a forceful shot. The ball flew off the edge, and what followed was pure wicketkeeping brilliance.

Inglis, standing alert behind the stumps, reacted in a flash. Reading the deviation instantly, he launched himself full-stretch to his left, snatching the ball cleanly inches above the turf. The athletic catch left the crowd at the MCG buzzing and commentators praising his exceptional reflexes and anticipation. For Australia, it was a crucial breakthrough, halting India’s rhythm and rewarding Bartlett’s disciplined bowling spell. The dismissal also highlighted Inglis' growing stature as a dependable and dynamic presence behind the stumps in limited-overs cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shivam Dube, known for his finishing ability and power-hitting, looked visibly stunned as he walked back, while Bartlett celebrated the key wicket with a roar, acknowledging Inglis’ brilliance. Moments like this often swing the flow of a T20 match, and Inglis' intervention came precisely when Australia needed lift and energy on the field. The effort reflected both sharp skill and fearless commitment, perfectly capturing the intensity and fine margins of top-level T20 cricket on a grand stage like the MCG.