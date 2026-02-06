 IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss & Elects To Bat First At Harare
India will aim for their 6th ICC U19 World Cup title when they take on England in the final on Friday at Harare Sports Club. Both teams enter the match unbeaten, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown as each side looks to cap off a perfect tournament with victory.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Image: Star Sports/X

Team India skipper Ayush Mhatre wins toss & elects to bat first at Harare.

India will have a chance to clinch a 6th title when they face off against England in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Friday. Ayush Mhatre and Thomas Rew will be leading India and England in pursuit of glory as they lock horns in the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Final in Harare.

article-image
India's successful chase of a massive total to humble Afghanistan in the semifinal where skipper Ayush Mhatre and opener Aaron George finally produced innings of substance, augurs well for the five-time champions, aiming to regain the trophy they last lifted in 2022.

India have shown tremendous resolve from the very first group match against the United States. In the semifinal, they decimated a hardened Afghanistan side to maintain an blemish-free record despite being in pursuit of a 300-plus target.

They now face another unbeaten team in England. India will be aware that England have reached this far after knocking out defending champions Australia and will be high on confidence.

IND vs ENG: ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG match kick starts at 1:00 PM IST. Toss is set to be at 12:30 PM IST.

