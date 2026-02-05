 ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe

A viral X post during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 claimed an Afghanistan U19 player bought a gift for his “grandchild” in Harare. The story, said to involve a translation mix-up, remains unverified. No credible media reports or official confirmations support the claim, which should be treated as an unsubstantiated social media anecdote.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Image: ACBofficials/X

A viral claim circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has drawn attention during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe, suggesting that an Afghanistan U19 player was seen purchasing a gift for his 'grandchild' while in Harare. According to the post, the player interacted with a local merchant, and the story later spread online with the assertion that the gift was intended for a grandchild, allegedly due to a translation mix-up.

At present, this claim remains unverified. There are no independent news reports, official confirmations, or credible media accounts supporting the story. No evidence has emerged to confirm that such an interaction took place between an Afghanistan U19 cricketer and a local vendor during the tournament. As such, the anecdote should be regarded as a personal account shared on social media rather than a substantiated report.

It is also important to consider the age criteria of the Under-19 category. Players competing in U19 international cricket are required to be under the age of 19 at the start of the tournament. This means all participants are teenagers, making the claim of a player having a grandchild highly unlikely.

Despite the viral nature of the claim, what is firmly documented is the on-field performance of Afghanistan’s U19 team. The squad has earned praise for its competitiveness, with players such as 18-year-old Uzairullah Niazai gaining attention after scoring a century against India in the U19 World Cup semifinal. Performances like these often increase public interest in players’ personal lives, sometimes leading to the spread of unverified stories online.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Metal Weakness & Global Tech Sell-Off
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Amid Metal Weakness & Global Tech Sell-Off
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026 Out; Here's How To Download
NIFTEE Admit Card 2026 Out; Here's How To Download
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Resumes After 33 Hours; Overturned Gas Tanker Removed

Until reliable sources confirm the details, the claim regarding an Afghan U19 player buying a gift for a grandchild should be treated with caution. The episode highlights how unverified social media posts can quickly gain traction during major sporting events, underscoring the importance of relying on confirmed information from credible outlets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In...
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In...
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 Confirms U-15 Semi-final Line-up After Day 5 Action
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 Confirms U-15 Semi-final Line-up After Day 5 Action
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Boycott Stance, Confirms PAK Team Will Not Play Against India...
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Boycott Stance, Confirms PAK Team Will Not Play Against India...
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3...
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3...
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY...
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY...