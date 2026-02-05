ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In Zimbabwe

Image: ACBofficials/X

A viral claim circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has drawn attention during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe, suggesting that an Afghanistan U19 player was seen purchasing a gift for his 'grandchild' while in Harare. According to the post, the player interacted with a local merchant, and the story later spread online with the assertion that the gift was intended for a grandchild, allegedly due to a translation mix-up.

At present, this claim remains unverified. There are no independent news reports, official confirmations, or credible media accounts supporting the story. No evidence has emerged to confirm that such an interaction took place between an Afghanistan U19 cricketer and a local vendor during the tournament. As such, the anecdote should be regarded as a personal account shared on social media rather than a substantiated report.

It is also important to consider the age criteria of the Under-19 category. Players competing in U19 international cricket are required to be under the age of 19 at the start of the tournament. This means all participants are teenagers, making the claim of a player having a grandchild highly unlikely.

Despite the viral nature of the claim, what is firmly documented is the on-field performance of Afghanistan’s U19 team. The squad has earned praise for its competitiveness, with players such as 18-year-old Uzairullah Niazai gaining attention after scoring a century against India in the U19 World Cup semifinal. Performances like these often increase public interest in players’ personal lives, sometimes leading to the spread of unverified stories online.

Until reliable sources confirm the details, the claim regarding an Afghan U19 player buying a gift for a grandchild should be treated with caution. The episode highlights how unverified social media posts can quickly gain traction during major sporting events, underscoring the importance of relying on confirmed information from credible outlets.