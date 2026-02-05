 Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 Confirms U-15 Semi-final Line-up After Day 5 Action
The Dream Sports Championship (DSC) Table Tennis 2026 at TNPESU, Chennai moved into its decisive phase on Day 5, with the U-15 Super League delivering high-stakes match-ups and the knockouts beginning to take shape. The day’s results confirmed the semi-finalists in both the boys’ and girls’ draws.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
article-image

In the boys’ category, the Super League produced a mix of dominant 3–0 results and tightly contested fifth-set finishes. Aditya delivered a perfect day in his group with back-to-back 3–0 wins, while Dave Vivaan also impressed with two emphatic 3–0 victories to remain firmly in contention.

In the quarterfinals, Banerjee Souswarya registered a commanding 3–0 win over Nilay Pattekar (11–5, 11–7, 11–9). Rajavelu Akash edged Duklan Vatsal 3–2, bouncing back after dropping the third and fourth sets to close out the decider 11–4. The results set up the boys’ semi-finals: Aditya vs Banerjee Souswarya and Rajavelu Akash vs Dave Vivaan.

The girls’ Super League continued to raise the intensity, with Chakraborty Sreejani producing one of the standout moments of the day by winning the second set 20–18 en route to a straight-games victory over Godil Daniya.

Several encounters went the distance, including Chatterjee Titash vs Debanshi Chakraborty and Dhar Shreya vs Debanshi Chakraborty, both decided in five sets. In the quarterfinals, Chatterjee Titash defeated Basak Subhomita 3–2 after a dramatic momentum swing (11–2, 11–7, 9–11, 8–11, 11–4). Redkar Aarya overcame Chakraborty Sreosree 3–2 in another closely fought contest.

The girls’ semi-finals will feature Ahona Ray vs Chatterjee Titash and Redkar Aarya vs Chakraborty Sreejani.

