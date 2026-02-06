 Sri Lanka Cricket Appeals To Pakistan Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy, Citing '2009 Lahore Attack'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSri Lanka Cricket Appeals To Pakistan Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy, Citing '2009 Lahore Attack'

Sri Lanka Cricket Appeals To Pakistan Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy, Citing '2009 Lahore Attack'

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider boycotting the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on 15 February. Citing the 2009 Lahore attack, when Sri Lanka toured Pakistan despite security risks, SLC highlighted past solidarity and appealed for reciprocity as Pakistan faces pressure to skip the high-profile fixture amid geopolitical tensions.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sri Lanka Cricket/PCB/X

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has formally written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), urging it to reconsider its decision to boycott the India vs Pakistan Group A clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on 15 February. The appeal underscores both the commercial and historical stakes of the controversial standoff.

According to the Hindustan Times reports, in its letter, Sri Lanka reminded the PCB that it was one of the first major cricket boards to tour Pakistan following the 2009 Lahore attack, when the Sri Lankan team was ambushed and several players were wounded, an incident that led to a decade‑long absence of international cricket in Pakistan. SLC cited this past solidarity to call for reciprocity now that Pakistan faces pressure to withdraw from playing India amid geopolitical tensions.

The board also warned that a boycott could have far‑reaching financial consequences, potentially affecting ticket revenue, tourism, and broader economic activity linked to hosting the marquee fixture. Sri Lanka’s tourism and hospitality sectors had already felt the impact of reported cancellations tied to the match’s uncertain status.

SLC stressed it has completed all preparations for the India–Pakistan game at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium and assured that security, professionalism, and logistical arrangements are in place. The letter urged Pakistan to honour the scheduled fixture and uphold “the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

FPJ Shorts
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss & Elects To Bat First At Harare
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss & Elects To Bat First At Harare
'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey
'I Respect Emotions...': Manoj Bajpayee Says Ghooskhor Pandat Is 'Not About Community' Amid Title Row After FIR Against Neeraj Pandey

The appeal comes amid Pakistan’s reported stance to skip the high‑profile encounter, even as it participates in the rest of the tournament. Sri Lanka’s intervention highlights the wider ramifications of the dispute for cricket boards, fans, and the global spectacle of the T20 World Cup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss &...
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss &...
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Hamstring Injury
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Hamstring Injury
Sri Lanka Cricket Appeals To Pakistan Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy, Citing '2009...
Sri Lanka Cricket Appeals To Pakistan Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy, Citing '2009...
Star RCB Women's Player Gifts Helmet To Fan After Thrilling WPL 2026 Final Win Over Delhi Capitals...
Star RCB Women's Player Gifts Helmet To Fan After Thrilling WPL 2026 Final Win Over Delhi Capitals...
'Smriti Mandhana Played With A Massive Flu,' Says Coach Malolan Rangarajan, Lauds RCB Captain After...
'Smriti Mandhana Played With A Massive Flu,' Says Coach Malolan Rangarajan, Lauds RCB Captain After...