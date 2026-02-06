 Star RCB Women's Player Gifts Helmet To Fan After Thrilling WPL 2026 Final Win Over Delhi Capitals In Vadodara; Video
In a touching post-match gesture after RCB’s WPL 2026 title win, a star RCB women’s player gifted her helmet to a delighted fan following their six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Vadodara. RCB sealed their second title by chasing 204, with captain Smriti Mandhana playing a match-winning innings to complete a dramatic, record chase and cap a memorable final night.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a heartwarming moment following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s sensational Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 triumph, a star player from the championship-winning RCB women’s team gifted her helmet to an ecstatic fan after their six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final at Vadodara.

The final saw RCB chase down a challenging target of 204, completing one of the most dramatic victories in the league’s history to lift their second WPL title. Captain Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a match-defining innings, anchoring a record chase and steering her side to glory.

Amid celebrations, one of RCB’s standout performers shared a touching gesture by handing her helmet to a devoted supporter, a symbol of gratitude and connection with the passionate RCB fanbase that has backed the team throughout the season. The act drew cheers from the crowd and added a personal, feel-good highlight to an already memorable night.

Virat Kohli recently shared a heartfelt congratulatory message for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s team after their sensational triumph in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final, celebrating their second title in three seasons. In a message full of pride and admiration, the Indian cricket great praised the team for keeping the RCB flag flying high with their exceptional performance.

RCB Women completed a memorable championship win by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final, showcasing a remarkable chase of a high target to clinch the title. Led by seasoned batter Smriti Mandhana, who played a match-winning innings, the team demonstrated grit, skill, and determination throughout the tournament.

Responding to this achievement, Virat Kohli took to social media to congratulate the women of RCB, writing that they are “champions again” and applauding them for continuing the proud legacy of the franchise.

The RCB Women’s team’s victory further cements their status as one of the most formidable sides in the WPL, with the franchise now balancing success in both the women’s and men’s arenas of top-tier T20 cricket.

