WPL 2026 Awards: Smriti Mandhana Wins Orange Cap, Purple Cap & MVP For Sophie Devine, Nandni Sharma Bags Emerging Player - Check Full List Of Honours

RCB clinched their second WPL title with a stunning 6-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in a final over thriller in Vadodara. The nail-biting action brought curtains on yet another exhilarating WPL season, with RCB and MI now having two titles each. Delhi have now suffered the heartbreak of losing all 4 finals.

Chasing a record 204, RCB completed the chase with 2 balls to spare. Captain Smriti Mandhana won the player of the match in the final for a fine knock of 87 off just 41 balls. The RCB captain won a host of honours on the night, including the WPL 2026 Orange Cap.

Mandhana's final heroics saw her leapfrog Harmanpreet Kaur to the top spot. The RCB opener finished the season with 377 runs in 10 innings, the second most ever in a WPL season. She missed out a hundred twice this season, both against the Delhi Capitals.

While Gujarat Giants weren't in action, Sophie Devine had two reasons to celebrate after an outstanding season for the Giants. Devine finished the season with the most wickets, bagging 17 in the league stage and the Eliminator. She narrowly pipped youngster Nandni Sharma to the award. The 38-year was also in impreious touch with the bat, scoring 243 runs in 9 games.

Nandni Sharma won the the Emerging player of the year. The 24-year-old in her debut season picked up 16 wickets to help Delhi Capitals reach the final.