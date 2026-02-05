 Rajat Patidar In 2025, Smriti Mandhana in 2026: RCB Become First Team To Hold WPL & IPL Trophies At The Same Time
After years of being ridiculed, RCB fans have a moment to savour. Smriti Mandhana and Co lifted their second WPL title with a clinicla 6-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 Final on Wednesday. RCB thus become the first ever franchise to hold both men's and women's titles together in history.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
article-image

RCB captain Mandhana looked in imperious touch on way to a magnificent 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll smashed 79 in 54 deliveries during a 165-run partnership for the second wicket with her skipper, which paved the way for a memorable title triumph. RCB sealed a record chase marking their second triumph in WPL.

Mandhana and Co's success comes nearly 9 months after Rajat Patidar led RCB team won the IPL 2025 trophy. The IPL 2025 was the first success tasted by the men's team, ending a 18-year wait for the title. It marks three titles in 3 seasons for the franchise, with Mandhana having lifted the WPL in 2024 as well.

As things stand, RCB are the reigning champions in both the IPL and WPL. No team has ever reached the heights simultaneously. While the Mumbai Indians have won the WPL twice, they haven't won the IPL title since 2021. Delhi Capitals are yet to win either title, with the WPL 2026 Final being their fourth straight loss in the competition.

