RCB Crowned WPL 2026 Champions After Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll Show Seal Record Chase To Hand DC 4th Straight Finals Loss

A record partnership between Georgia Voll and Smriti Mandhana saw RCB clinch the WPL 2026 title in a final over thriller in Baroda on Wednesday. Chasing a record 204, Mandhana top scored with 87 but needed Radha Yadav to score two boundaries in the final over to seal the win. RCB's success meant that the franchise now holds both IPL and WPL titles.

Chasing 204 to win, RCB lost power hitter Grace Harris early. However Georgia Voll and Smriti Mandhana made a mockery of the chase with a stunning batting performance. The duo struck boundaries in every over of the chase to never let the run-rate out of sight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With a fast outfield, the RCB duo put the bowlers under immense pressure with their stroke play. As the Delhi bowlers erred in line, Mandhana and Voll made merry picking up quick runs. The duo reached their respective half-centuries, powering RCB to 100 at the halfway mark.

In what seemed a regulation chase then turned tricky as RCB lost Voll, Richa Ghosh and Smriti in quick succession. With 10 runs needed of the final over, Radha Yadav struck consecutive boundaries to seal a second title for the Bengaluru franchise.

Delhi Capitals had done well to post 203 for four courtesy contributions from Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37).

However, some shoddy bowling cost them a chance at bagging their first WPL title. With 13 needed off 8 deliveries, Minnu Mani dropped a sitter to hand Radha Yadav, a former DC player, a reprieve. That Radha went onto hit the winning runs will sting Jemimah and her side.

It is the 4th consecutive finals loss for the Delhi Capitals side.