 RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Captain Smriti Mandhana Smashes Records With 23-Ball Fifty In Vadodara
Smriti Mandhana has stood up for her side when they needed her the most. Chasing a record 204 to win the WPL 2026 Final, the RCB captain smashed a 23-ball half-century in the RCB vs DC clash in Vadodara on Wednesday. The left-hander was at her aggressive best as the 2024 champions made a blazing start to their chase.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
Having lost Grace Harris early, Mandhana set a stunning partnership with Georgia Voll. The RCB captain picked the boundary with regular ease in a stunning batting display. The left-hander played some elegant shots, piercing the gaps and clearing the fence ably.

He reached her half-century in just 23 balls. She became just the 5th to score a fifty in the WPL final. Her 23-ball effort however remains the fastest by a batter in the summit clash.

More to follow..

