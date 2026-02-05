Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana FC And Kalina Rangers CFF Register Strong Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

Players clash for possession during Mumbai Premier League action as city clubs deliver tightly fought encounters this season |

Mumbai, Feb 05: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to witness competitive football action across Mumbai as the tournament progresses from December 1 onwards. The league has been bringing together top city clubs and delivering closely fought encounters, keeping fans engaged throughout the season.

Bombay Gymkhana edge past DK Flag Foundation

Bombay Gymkhana FC secured a narrow 2–1 victory over DK Flag Foundation in a tightly contested match. With very few chances created by either side, Bombay Gymkhana FC proved more clinical, converting both of their shots on target into goals. DK Flag Foundation managed just one shot on target, which resulted in their lone goal.

The match was played in a disciplined manner, with no fouls committed and no offsides recorded. Both teams received one yellow card each, while no red cards were shown.

Kalina Rangers overpower Mumbai City FC

Kalina Rangers CFF produced a composed performance to defeat Mumbai City FC 3–1 in the second match of the day. Kalina Rangers CFF made the most of their opportunities, scoring three goals from three shots on target. Mumbai City FC struggled to create chances, managing only one shot on target, which resulted in their only goal.

The match remained fair and controlled, with no fouls committed by either side. Both teams picked up one yellow card each, and there were no red cards, offsides or corners recorded as Kalina Rangers CFF sealed a well-deserved victory.

