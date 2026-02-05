 Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana FC And Kalina Rangers CFF Register Strong Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana FC And Kalina Rangers CFF Register Strong Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana FC And Kalina Rangers CFF Register Strong Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

The Mumbai Premier League delivered more thrilling action as Bombay Gymkhana FC edged past DK Flag Foundation 2–1, while Kalina Rangers CFF secured a convincing 3–1 victory over Mumbai City FC, keeping fans engaged as the season progresses with closely fought encounters across the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Players clash for possession during Mumbai Premier League action as city clubs deliver tightly fought encounters this season |

Mumbai, Feb 05: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to witness competitive football action across Mumbai as the tournament progresses from December 1 onwards. The league has been bringing together top city clubs and delivering closely fought encounters, keeping fans engaged throughout the season.

Bombay Gymkhana edge past DK Flag Foundation

Bombay Gymkhana FC secured a narrow 2–1 victory over DK Flag Foundation in a tightly contested match. With very few chances created by either side, Bombay Gymkhana FC proved more clinical, converting both of their shots on target into goals. DK Flag Foundation managed just one shot on target, which resulted in their lone goal.

The match was played in a disciplined manner, with no fouls committed and no offsides recorded. Both teams received one yellow card each, while no red cards were shown.

FPJ Shorts
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 5 Accused Remanded To Police Custody Until February 11; Bishnoi Gang Links Surface
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: 5 Accused Remanded To Police Custody Until February 11; Bishnoi Gang Links Surface
Rajat Patidar In 2025, Smriti Mandhana in 2026: RCB Become First Team To Hold WPL & IPL Trophies At The Same Time
Rajat Patidar In 2025, Smriti Mandhana in 2026: RCB Become First Team To Hold WPL & IPL Trophies At The Same Time
NCLT Orders Liquidation Of Pune-Based Firm For Cheating Villagers Of Money And Land
NCLT Orders Liquidation Of Pune-Based Firm For Cheating Villagers Of Money And Land
Navi Mumbai News: Open Gym Installed Under MLA Fund Mysteriously Disappears From Sanpada Public Garden, Citizens Seek Probe
Navi Mumbai News: Open Gym Installed Under MLA Fund Mysteriously Disappears From Sanpada Public Garden, Citizens Seek Probe

Kalina Rangers overpower Mumbai City FC

Kalina Rangers CFF produced a composed performance to defeat Mumbai City FC 3–1 in the second match of the day. Kalina Rangers CFF made the most of their opportunities, scoring three goals from three shots on target. Mumbai City FC struggled to create chances, managing only one shot on target, which resulted in their only goal.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Fixtures Heat Up With High-Stakes Matches Across...
article-image

The match remained fair and controlled, with no fouls committed by either side. Both teams picked up one yellow card each, and there were no red cards, offsides or corners recorded as Kalina Rangers CFF sealed a well-deserved victory.

Live coverage

Live on Sportvot
https://tinyurl.com/MUMBAIPREMIERLEAGUE2025-26

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajat Patidar In 2025, Smriti Mandhana in 2026: RCB Become First Team To Hold WPL & IPL Trophies At...
Rajat Patidar In 2025, Smriti Mandhana in 2026: RCB Become First Team To Hold WPL & IPL Trophies At...
Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana FC And Kalina Rangers CFF Register Strong Wins In Mumbai Premier...
Sportvot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana FC And Kalina Rangers CFF Register Strong Wins In Mumbai Premier...
RCB Crowned WPL 2026 Champions After Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll Show Seal Record Chase To Hand DC...
RCB Crowned WPL 2026 Champions After Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll Show Seal Record Chase To Hand DC...
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Captain Smriti Mandhana Smashes Records With 23-Ball Fifty In Vadodara
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Captain Smriti Mandhana Smashes Records With 23-Ball Fifty In Vadodara
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND...
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND...