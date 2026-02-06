Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Hamstring Injury

Veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7. | IANS

New Delhi: Veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Tony Dodemaide, a selector for the Australian men's national team, confirmed Hazlewood's unavailability due to a hamstring injury and noted a replacement for him will be named later, as per cricket.com.au.

Hazlewood had originally been included in Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, just five days before Australia's opening match against Ireland in Colombo, national selector Tony Dodemaide revealed that the 35-year-old paceman's situation has now changed.

"We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage but the latest indications (are) he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk. We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time," Dodemaide said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Hazlewood joins fellow pacer and captain Pat Cummins on the injury list for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, leaving the Mitchell Marsh-led squad light on pace options at the start of the tournament. Currently, right-arm pacer Xavier Bartlett and left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis are the only fully fit frontline fast bowlers. Sean Abbott, travelling as a reserve, could be added to the squad as Hazlewood's replacement.

Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann, and Cooper Connolly are Australia's primary spin options for the tournament.

Australia's 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad:

Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott.

