Anthony Joshua's Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving Without Licence After Accident Kills British Boxer's Trainer, Coach

British boxer Anthony Joshua's driver has been charged with dangerous driving without a license after their tragic accident in Nigeria. Joshua was in the car when his Lexus hit a stationary vehicle, instantly killing two people. They were later identified as Joshua's personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami.

The accident occurred on Monday and Joshua's driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged on Friday at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court. As per BBC. Kayode has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid licence.

He was granted bail set at 5,000,000 Nigerian naira (₹3,13,466) and has been remanded in custody pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions. The case has been adjourned until January 20. Joshua himself suffered injuries in the crash but they were considered minor. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Pictures from the crash show the British boxer being assisted from the wreckage in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

In a joint statement, officials from Ogun and Lagos states said Joshua was “heavy hearted” following the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami, both described as close friends and key figures in his career. After leaving hospital, Joshua visited a funeral home where the bodies were being prepared for repatriation.

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent fight against Jake Paul in Miami. After a 15-month absence from the sport, Joshua had marked his return with a sixth-round knockout win over the YouTube star on December 19.