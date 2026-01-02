 Anthony Joshua's Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving Without Licence After Accident Kills British Boxer's Trainer, Coach
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAnthony Joshua's Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving Without Licence After Accident Kills British Boxer's Trainer, Coach

Anthony Joshua's Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving Without Licence After Accident Kills British Boxer's Trainer, Coach

The accident occurred on Monday and Joshua's driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged on Friday at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court. As per BBC. Kayode has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid licence.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | X

British boxer Anthony Joshua's driver has been charged with dangerous driving without a license after their tragic accident in Nigeria. Joshua was in the car when his Lexus hit a stationary vehicle, instantly killing two people. They were later identified as Joshua's personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami.

The accident occurred on Monday and Joshua's driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged on Friday at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court. As per BBC. Kayode has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid licence.

He was granted bail set at 5,000,000 Nigerian naira (₹3,13,466) and has been remanded in custody pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions. The case has been adjourned until January 20. Joshua himself suffered injuries in the crash but they were considered minor. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Pictures from the crash show the British boxer being assisted from the wreckage in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Election 2026 Rebel & Withdrawn Candidates
BMC Election 2026 Rebel & Withdrawn Candidates
Animal Groups Accuse Civic Bodies Of Selective Supreme Court Compliance Ahead Of ‘Do Or Die’ Protest
Animal Groups Accuse Civic Bodies Of Selective Supreme Court Compliance Ahead Of ‘Do Or Die’ Protest
Mumbai News: HDIL Homebuyers Protest At Azad Maidan After 17 Years Of Waiting For Stalled Mulund, Nahur Projects
Mumbai News: HDIL Homebuyers Protest At Azad Maidan After 17 Years Of Waiting For Stalled Mulund, Nahur Projects
Mumbai News: SHRC Raps Govt Over 139 Vacant Medical Posts In Civic Hospitals, Orders Inquiry Over Public Health Concerns
Mumbai News: SHRC Raps Govt Over 139 Vacant Medical Posts In Civic Hospitals, Orders Inquiry Over Public Health Concerns
Read Also
Anthony Joshua Medical Update: Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Released From Hospital After...
article-image

In a joint statement, officials from Ogun and Lagos states said Joshua was “heavy hearted” following the deaths of Ayodele and Ghami, both described as close friends and key figures in his career. After leaving hospital, Joshua visited a funeral home where the bodies were being prepared for repatriation.

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent fight against Jake Paul in Miami. After a 15-month absence from the sport, Joshua had marked his return with a sixth-round knockout win over the YouTube star on December 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anthony Joshua's Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving Without Licence After Accident Kills British...

Anthony Joshua's Driver Charged With Dangerous Driving Without Licence After Accident Kills British...

'Do What It Takes To Save Indian Football..': Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan Make FIFA Plea As ISL...

'Do What It Takes To Save Indian Football..': Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan Make FIFA Plea As ISL...

VIDEO: Max Bryant Delivers Tilak Varma Reminder To Haris Rauf In BBL 2025 Thriller

VIDEO: Max Bryant Delivers Tilak Varma Reminder To Haris Rauf In BBL 2025 Thriller

Giles Shield 2025-26: Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Prevails Over RR Educational Trust In Rain-Curtailed...

Giles Shield 2025-26: Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Prevails Over RR Educational Trust In Rain-Curtailed...

'Aise Ignore Nahi Karna Chahiye..': Washington Sundar Faces Netizens Scrutiny After Ignoring Fans...

'Aise Ignore Nahi Karna Chahiye..': Washington Sundar Faces Netizens Scrutiny After Ignoring Fans...