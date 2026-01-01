 Anthony Joshua Medical Update: Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Released From Hospital After Surviving Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria
British boxer Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Lagos hospital after surviving a serious road accident in Nigeria. The crash occurred December 29, 2025, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, when his vehicle hit a stationary truck. Two close associates died at the scene, officials confirmed Thursday. He was traveling with friends and team members at the time of the crash.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

British boxing star Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Lagos hospital after surviving a serious road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close associates, officials confirmed Thursday.

The former world heavyweight champion was involved in the crash on December 29, 2025, while travelling with friends and members of his team on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, a major highway in southwest Nigeria. The vehicle they were in reportedly lost control and collided with a stationary truck, killing two passengers at the scene.

Authorities from both Lagos and Ogun states said Joshua, who sustained only minor injuries, was discharged late Wednesday after being deemed clinically fit to continue his recovery at home. Though physically spared from serious harm, he was described as “heavy-hearted” as he copes with the loss of his friends.

Anthony Joshua pays his respect

According to the joint statement by officials, Joshua and his mother visited a Lagos funeral home to pay their respects as the bodies of the deceased were prepared for repatriation. The two men who died, identified as Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, were close to Joshua and integral members of his training circle. Ghami worked as a strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was long-time trainer and friend.

Joshua, 36, is a British-Nigerian athlete who has returned frequently to Nigeria in recent years. The crash occurred just days after he defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19, part of his efforts to re-establish himself at the top of heavyweight boxing. He had been in discussions about a potential 2026 showdown with Tyson Fury.

The boxing community and public figures have already begun to pay tribute, sharing condolences and reflections on the loss, while authorities continue investigations into the exact cause of the crash and whether any charges might follow.

