'I Did Not Suffer...': Brazilian Football Legend Roberto Carlos Undergoes Heart Procedure, Assures Fans He Is Recovering Well

Image: Roberto Carlos/Instagram

Brazilian football icon Roberto Carlos has undergone a heart procedure in Sao Paulo, but he has reassured fans that he did not suffer a heart attack and is recovering well.

The 52-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid left-back, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game, was hospitalised after medical tests revealed an issue with his heart while he was in his home country. Initially seeking medical attention for a small blood clot in his leg during a routine checkup, doctors ordered further scans that showed irregular heart function.

Read Also Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Argentina Football Fan Club Head Over 'Objectionable'...

The procedure, described by Carlos as a preventive medical intervention, was planned with his medical team and carried out at a hospital in Sao Paulo. The former World Cup winner emphasised in a social media statement that he did not have a heart attack, and thanked supporters for their messages of concern. He added that he is recovering well and looks forward to returning to his professional and personal commitments soon.

Fans and former teammates have since sent messages of support, as the football community wishes the legendary full-back a smooth and speedy recovery.