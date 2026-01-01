 'I Did Not Suffer...': Brazilian Football Legend Roberto Carlos Undergoes Heart Procedure, Assures Fans He Is Recovering Well
Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos underwent a heart procedure in Sao Paulo and assured fans he did not suffer a heart attack. The 52-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid defender was hospitalised after tests during a routine checkup for a leg blood clot revealed irregular heart function. He is recovering well, doctors said, following successful treatment and continued medical observation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Image: Roberto Carlos/Instagram

Brazilian football icon Roberto Carlos has undergone a heart procedure in Sao Paulo, but he has reassured fans that he did not suffer a heart attack and is recovering well.

The 52-year-old former Brazil and Real Madrid left-back, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game, was hospitalised after medical tests revealed an issue with his heart while he was in his home country. Initially seeking medical attention for a small blood clot in his leg during a routine checkup, doctors ordered further scans that showed irregular heart function.

The procedure, described by Carlos as a preventive medical intervention, was planned with his medical team and carried out at a hospital in Sao Paulo. The former World Cup winner emphasised in a social media statement that he did not have a heart attack, and thanked supporters for their messages of concern. He added that he is recovering well and looks forward to returning to his professional and personal commitments soon.

Fans and former teammates have since sent messages of support, as the football community wishes the legendary full-back a smooth and speedy recovery.

