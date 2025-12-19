Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs Sans East Bengal Promise AIFF ₹10 Crore To Run New Domestic League Amid ISL Stalemate

Chennai: Players of Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI11_21_2015_000185B) |

9 Indian Super League clubs have proposed a re-structuring of the India's top division football. All clubs barring East Bengal have guaranteed ₹10 Crore to the AIFF for a club-run league, with the Indian football board to hold regulatory oversight over the competition. The proposal comes amid the long running crisis in Indian football after the AIFF-FSDL deal expired.

The proposal was submitted on the final day of the deadline given to ISL clubs to present a plan for the formation of a consortium to run the league, the 2025-26 season of which is yet to commence.

"...we write to formally place before the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Ministry), a detailed proposal for restructuring the ownership, governance, and operational framework of India's top-tier professional football league," the clubs said in a joint letter addressed to the Sports Ministry and AIFF.

Indian football has been in doldrums ever since the AIFF failed to find a commercial partner to run the league. The agreement with FSDL lapsed and despite interest, no other partner found the ISL model financially viable. With the 2025-26 season yet to kick off, the franchises have have now come together to launch a club-owned league. And while clubs will own the league, AIFF will hold a sp

The proposal comes amid uncertainty surrounding Indian football, with governance challenges, the expiry of commercial agreements and ongoing proceedings before the Supreme Court concerning amendments to the AIFF constitution.

The clubs proposed that "AIFF grant the rights to operate, manage, and commercially exploit India's top-tier professional football league to a dedicated league company (League Company) in perpetuity, subject to continued compliance with AIFF, AFC, and FIFA statutes and regulations."

"The League Company shall be structured such that: The participating Clubs shall collectively hold a permanent majority shareholding; AIFF shall hold one special share, safeguarding sporting integrity, regulatory authority, and statutory compliance."

The clubs, acting through the league company, would assume full responsibility for day-to-day operations, commercial exploitation of media and sponsorship rights, financial discipline, and maintaining broadcast and sporting standards.

As part of the financial proposal, the clubs suggested that no league rights fee be paid to AIFF for the 2025-26 season, citing transitional circumstances and the need to ensure uninterrupted continuity of the competition.

"From the 2026-27 season onwards, the Clubs collectively may consider to paying AIFF an annual grant of Rs 10 crore irrespective of whether a commercial partner is inducted, to be utilised for: Grassroots and youth development; Referee, coach, and technical development; and Administrative and governance expenses of AIFF," it said.

Emphasising the urgency of maintaining continuity, the clubs assured that the football season would not be allowed to lapse and said they would endeavour to commence the league within 45 days of a formal handover of rights, subject to regulatory approvals and logistical readiness.

Acknowledging that parts of the proposal may require amendments to the AIFF constitution, currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court, the clubs sought the support of both AIFF and the Ministry to place the rationale for such changes before the apex court.

Representatives of all ISL clubs have been invited to attend the upcoming AIFF Annual General Meeting on Saturday, where the matter is expected to be discussed.