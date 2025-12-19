 IND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill

IND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first in the series final at Ahmedabad on Friday. India come into the clash with a 2-1 lead and will hope to end the series with a victory. Proteas meanwhile have had a memorable tour and will hope to deny the hosts another T20 series win under Gautam Gambhir.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first in the series final at Ahmedabad on Friday. India come into the clash with a 2-1 lead and will hope to end the series with a victory. Proteas meanwhile have had a memorable tour and will hope to deny the hosts another T20 series win under Gautam Gambhir.

India made three changes to their XI that won the 3rd game in Dharamsala. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is missing out with an injury meaning Sanju Samson returns to the top of the order. Jasprit Bumrah also returns, while Washington Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Read Also
'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation...
article-image

Weather Report

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Lobbying Intensifies For Cabinet Berth After Manikrao Kokate’s Resignation
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Lobbying Intensifies For Cabinet Berth After Manikrao Kokate’s Resignation
Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G
Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be clear and dry, with no threat of rain. Evening temperatures are likely to hover between 20–25°C, offering pleasant playing conditions.

Rain forecast: None

Humidity: Moderate, which could aid dew later in the night

Wind: Light, not expected to impact play

Overall, weather is unlikely to interrupt the match like the fourth T20I which was called off due to the excessive smog, bad AQI and poor visibility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...

IND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill

IND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill

'We Are Experimenting With Youngsters': Mumbai Skip Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal For First Two...

'We Are Experimenting With Youngsters': Mumbai Skip Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal For First Two...

IPL 2026: Bought For ₹8.6 Crore, Josh Inglis' To Postpone Honeymoon? Australia Star's Availability...

IPL 2026: Bought For ₹8.6 Crore, Josh Inglis' To Postpone Honeymoon? Australia Star's Availability...

Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs Sans East Bengal Promise AIFF ₹10 Crore To Run New Domestic...

Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs Sans East Bengal Promise AIFF ₹10 Crore To Run New Domestic...