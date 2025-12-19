IND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field first in the series final at Ahmedabad on Friday. India come into the clash with a 2-1 lead and will hope to end the series with a victory. Proteas meanwhile have had a memorable tour and will hope to deny the hosts another T20 series win under Gautam Gambhir.

India made three changes to their XI that won the 3rd game in Dharamsala. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is missing out with an injury meaning Sanju Samson returns to the top of the order. Jasprit Bumrah also returns, while Washington Sundar comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Weather Report

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be clear and dry, with no threat of rain. Evening temperatures are likely to hover between 20–25°C, offering pleasant playing conditions.

Rain forecast: None

Humidity: Moderate, which could aid dew later in the night

Wind: Light, not expected to impact play

Overall, weather is unlikely to interrupt the match like the fourth T20I which was called off due to the excessive smog, bad AQI and poor visibility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.