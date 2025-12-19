 'We Are Experimenting With Youngsters': Mumbai Skip Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal For First Two Vijay Hazare Games
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'We Are Experimenting With Youngsters': Mumbai Skip Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal For First Two Vijay Hazare Games

'We Are Experimenting With Youngsters': Mumbai Skip Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal For First Two Vijay Hazare Games

The elite division of the 50-over tournament will be held from December 24 to January 8 in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru while the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will host the knockout matches from January 12-18.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Mumbai: Prominent India players such as Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav will not compete in at least the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the selectors are keen to blood youngsters in the Mumbai side.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube will also miss the initial games.

"Rohit, Jaiswal, Dube and even Rahane will not be a part of the Mumbai squad for at least first two matches as the selection panel is going ahead with a young squad," Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil told PTI.

"Yashasvi is undergoing treatment for a stomach issue and he should be alright soon. We thought that the youngsters should be given a chance. But whenever they will be available, they will be accommodated," he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam
Mumbai News: Night-Time CT Scan Unavailability Raises Safety Concerns At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital Due To Technician Shortage
Mumbai News: Night-Time CT Scan Unavailability Raises Safety Concerns At Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital Due To Technician Shortage
Mumbai News: 8-Month-Old With Rare Airway Haemangioma Gets New Lease Of Life After Timely Treatment At Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital
Mumbai News: 8-Month-Old With Rare Airway Haemangioma Gets New Lease Of Life After Timely Treatment At Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital

"But for the first two matches we are experimenting with youngsters," Patil added.

Read Also
Lionel Messi Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey To Kuldeep Yadav, India Athletes During Adidas Shoot |...
article-image

The elite division of the 50-over tournament will be held from December 24 to January 8 in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur and Bengaluru while the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will host the knockout matches from January 12-18.

Mumbai are placed in Group C along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Mumbai will take on Sikkim on the opening day of the tournament on December 24.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...

Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues...

IND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill

IND Vs SA 5th T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Ahmedabad, Samson Comes In For Shubman Gill

'We Are Experimenting With Youngsters': Mumbai Skip Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal For First Two...

'We Are Experimenting With Youngsters': Mumbai Skip Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal For First Two...

IPL 2026: Bought For ₹8.6 Crore, Josh Inglis' To Postpone Honeymoon? Australia Star's Availability...

IPL 2026: Bought For ₹8.6 Crore, Josh Inglis' To Postpone Honeymoon? Australia Star's Availability...

Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs Sans East Bengal Promise AIFF ₹10 Crore To Run New Domestic...

Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs Sans East Bengal Promise AIFF ₹10 Crore To Run New Domestic...