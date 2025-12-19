 Why Is Shubman Gill Not Playing Tonight? India Vice-Captain Misses IND Vs SA 5th T20I, BCCI Issues Medical Update
Shubman Gill was absent from India's playing XI for the final T20I in the India vs South Africa series. Gill suffered a hit to his right foot in practice and is recovering from injury, hence missing the IND vs SA 5th T20I. The 26-year-old was replaced by Sanju Samson in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

"Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets on 16th December in Lucknow. After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad," BCCI revealed in a statement.

Gill's absence provides a rare opportunity for Sanju Samson at the top of the order. The Kerala wicket-keeper was the incumbent, forming a formidable partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. However, Gill's return forced Samson to move down the order, where he eventually lost his place to Jitesh Sharma.

Gill was expected to miss the 4th T20I in Lucknow on Wednesday as well. However that match was called off due to excessive smog without a ball being bowled. The 26-year-old did travel to Ahmedabad with the team, but wasn't passed fit to make the playing XI.

