 Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs, Players Seek Supreme Court Action, AIFF Aims Jan-May Window
AIFF has assured ISL clubs and players that the season will at the latest kick off in January in face to face talks on Wednesday. Meanwhile the players themselves are mulling Supreme Court action over their grievances.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Chennai: Players of Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI11_21_2015_000185B) |

A busy Wednesday evening for the AIFF did not yield much solution but only a few more promises. Chief Kalyan Chaubey has assured that the Indian football board will do everything to the Indian Super League back on track. The ISL last season kicked off in September, but AIFF are content to cramp it into the January-May calendar after direction from the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, AIFF approached the ISL and I-League clubs with a focus on collaborating on ideas and suggestions for any potential alternate plans for managing and organising the ISL. However, the meeting was hastily arranged with a same day deadline on suggestions and a two hour notice of the meeting. As per Sportstar, 8 I-League clubs boycotted the meeting and sent a letter of their demands.

As per TOI, AIFF Chief Kalyan Chaubey was hoping to get legal direction from Supreme Court. Should the decision arrive before November 29, AIFF remain confident of securing a partner in the next month for the season to begin January. Chaubey is believed to have pushed for an idea of 180 matches in 150 days.

That would be at loggerheads with I-League's demands. The eight clubs: Gokulam Kerala, Chanmari, Diamond Harbour, Sreenidi Deccan, Shillong Lajong, Namdhari, Real Kashmir and Rajasthan United - demanded the I -League start ideally by December 15. Furthmore, a demand for broadcast on both JioStar and Sony was made.

Players, Clubs to approach Supreme Court

A 180-game season in a 5-month period would be a considerable strain on logistics, broadcasters and let alone the players. Several clubs and ISL players are miffed with the AIFF about the delay, given the season last year was already halfway through at this point. AIFF however reveals that their 'hands were tied' due to Supreme Court proceedings.

Thus, the players and the clubs are mulling approaching the Supreme Court over their grievances. The players have already issued a joint statement wanting to 'play now' after the AIFF tender found no takers.

