'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test

India A skipper Rishabh Pant | X @MargToMoksha

Rishabh Pant is all set to return to action in India colours in the upcoming IND vs SA series. Pant has been out of action for four months after fracturing his left foot on the England tour. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries since the turn of this decade, and is grateful to have made it back to the field each time.

"After an injury, it is never easy to come back. But God has been kind always and he has blessed me always, and this time also, and very happy to be back," said Pant in a video posted by the BCCI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pant had suffered a near death experience following a car crash in late 2022. That kept him out for more than a year, with multiple surgeries and wounds to his body. He has since made a stellar comeback, being elevated to vice-captaincy in Test cricket.

"See, every time I take the field, one thing I try to be is to be grateful. That's why I always look up and thank God, my parents, my family, everyone has supported me," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pant set for major record

A return to the Indian team offers Rishabh Pant a chance to break another record. The left-hander could become the leading six-hitter in Test cricket for India. Pant has 90 sixes in Tests, level with Virender Sehwag. Sehwag hit 90 for India and 1 for Asia XI, meaning Pant can overhaul him with two.

Only 3 cricketers have hit a 100 sixes in Tests and Pant could very well join them. The 28-year-old hit 17 sixes across 7 innings in England with 2 centuries and 3 50s. He looked in ominous touch in the India A matches as well, scoring two half centuries.