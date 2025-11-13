IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better Answer'

India captain Shubman Gill believes his current pace attack's form cannot be ignored as debate rages around Mohammed Shami's exclusion. The veteran pacer has been involved in a war of words with selector Ajit Agarkar as he continues to be snubbed of Team India selection. Gill admitted while Shami is a quality player, there are some tough calls the team management and the selectors have to take.

"Not many bowlers are of his quality. But the ones playing have done a terrific job. The selectors will be able to give you a better answer to that," Gill said in his pre-match press conference.

Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy in March but since then, he hasn't been picked in any format. His last Test match appearance was in 2023. Shami's fitness has been a major talking point in his absence. The 35-year-old however has turned to the Ranji Trophy, picking up 15 wickets in 5 innings, including a five wicket haul.

In Shami's absence, India have explored a plethora of options. Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj have all featured in recent Test matches. Akash Deep is part of the IND vs SA Tests, while Rana and Krishna are featuring for the A team in Rajkot.

"You can’t ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or someone like a Prasidh Krishna. And we all know what Bumrah and Siraj have been doing in Test cricket. And sometimes it is very difficult that players like Shami (bhai) have to miss," Gill clarified further.

