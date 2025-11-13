 IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better Answer'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better Answer'

IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better Answer'

India captain Shubman Gill believes the performances of the current pace attack cannot be ignored as Mohammed Shami continues to remain out of favour. Shami last played a Test match in 2023 and has proved his fitness with Bengal. When probed further, Gill deflected the issue to the selectors.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

India captain Shubman Gill believes his current pace attack's form cannot be ignored as debate rages around Mohammed Shami's exclusion. The veteran pacer has been involved in a war of words with selector Ajit Agarkar as he continues to be snubbed of Team India selection. Gill admitted while Shami is a quality player, there are some tough calls the team management and the selectors have to take.

"Not many bowlers are of his quality. But the ones playing have done a terrific job. The selectors will be able to give you a better answer to that," Gill said in his pre-match press conference.

Shami last played for India in the Champions Trophy in March but since then, he hasn't been picked in any format. His last Test match appearance was in 2023. Shami's fitness has been a major talking point in his absence. The 35-year-old however has turned to the Ranji Trophy, picking up 15 wickets in 5 innings, including a five wicket haul.

In Shami's absence, India have explored a plethora of options. Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj have all featured in recent Test matches. Akash Deep is part of the IND vs SA Tests, while Rana and Krishna are featuring for the A team in Rajkot.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV Footage
Delhi Car Blast Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Seen Driving Through Badarpur Border Toll Plaza In New CCTV Footage
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Sasaram Assembly Constituency, Demands EC Action
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Sasaram Assembly Constituency, Demands EC Action
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention Talk
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention Talk
Inox Wind Secures 100 MW Equipment Supply Order From Leading Green Energy Transition Platform
Inox Wind Secures 100 MW Equipment Supply Order From Leading Green Energy Transition Platform

"You can’t ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or someone like a Prasidh Krishna. And we all know what Bumrah and Siraj have been doing in Test cricket. And sometimes it is very difficult that players like Shami (bhai) have to miss," Gill clarified further.

Read Also
Mohammed Shami Controversy: India Star Ignored For Selection After Refusing To Play Practice Match?
article-image

Shami's India career seems to be at an end. The 36-year-old still has ambitions of donning the India colours. He has been in fine form in the Ranji Trophy but was ignored once again, with his last Test appearance coming in 2023. Gill his one time captain at Gujarat Titans, also seems to have moved on to a younger strike force.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention...

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention...

IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better...

IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better...

'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test

'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test

Harmanpreet Kaur Felicitated At Chennai School After Historic 2025 World Cup Win; Watch Video

Harmanpreet Kaur Felicitated At Chennai School After Historic 2025 World Cup Win; Watch Video

IND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action

IND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action