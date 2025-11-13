 'His Biggest Challenge Will Be...': Cheteshwar Pujara Outlines Major Shubman Gill Challenge Ahead Of IND vs SA Tests
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'His Biggest Challenge Will Be...': Cheteshwar Pujara Outlines Major Shubman Gill Challenge Ahead Of IND vs SA Tests

'His Biggest Challenge Will Be...': Cheteshwar Pujara Outlines Major Shubman Gill Challenge Ahead Of IND vs SA Tests

"It's always this time of the year, there is always a conflict if you want to go for an extra seamer or spinner. That's why we will see the condition tomorrow and decide on the XI," Gill said in the pre-match press conference here on Thursday. But without giving away the full range of his thoughts, Gill said spinners have the game-deciding abilities.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Indian Skipper Shubman Gill | X @np_nationpress

Kolkata: Skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged that the choice between a spinner and an extra seamer is nothing short of a "conflict" but the game-changing ability of tweakers at home will be a crucial consideration when India finalise their playing 11 for the first Test against South Africa, beginning here Friday.

The talismanic Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are certain to feature in the eleven at Eden Gardens, while Akash Deep is the third pacer in the squad. India have four spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja, Axar and Washington also offer batting heft.

"It's always this time of the year, there is always a conflict if you want to go for an extra seamer or spinner. That's why we will see the condition tomorrow and decide on the XI," Gill said in the pre-match press conference here on Thursday.

But without giving away the full range of his thoughts, Gill said spinners have the game-deciding abilities.

FPJ Shorts
'His Biggest Challenge Will Be...': Cheteshwar Pujara Outlines Major Shubman Gill Challenge Ahead Of IND vs SA Tests
'His Biggest Challenge Will Be...': Cheteshwar Pujara Outlines Major Shubman Gill Challenge Ahead Of IND vs SA Tests
Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim After Doctors Caught In Terror Module
Al-Falah University Website Taken Down; Gets Show-Cause Notice Over False Accreditation Claim After Doctors Caught In Terror Module
Delhi Police Catch Man Sleeping Inside Car's Trunk During Security Check Post Red Fort Blast; Watch
Delhi Police Catch Man Sleeping Inside Car's Trunk During Security Check Post Red Fort Blast; Watch
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Aims A Portfolio Of 74 Properties By FY30, Including Ones Under Development
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Aims A Portfolio Of 74 Properties By FY30, Including Ones Under Development
Read Also
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention...
article-image

"It's more or less finalised. The wicket looks different from yesterday. We will see it tomorrow morning and then will finalise the spin combination, as spinners, more or less, will decide the game," he added.

He then touched upon the value that Washington, Jadeja and Axar bring to the table as batters.

"We are fortunate to have good batting all-rounders, be it Axar, Washington or Jadeja, their bowling and batting records are excellent, especially in India. It's going to be an exciting Test, and it's good to have more options," he noted.

However, Gill was not ready to rule out the role pacers could play if the pitch goes dry in Kolkata.

Read Also
IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better...
article-image

"Reverse swing plays a big part if it's a dry wicket. During the 2024 series against England the pacers took crucial wickets even as the pitches were spin friendly. If it's reversing the pacers are always in the game," he reasoned.

There was a big debate about Mohammad Shami's omission from the squad for the South Africa series, despite the veteran pacer doing well in the Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal.

Gill said it's always a tough call to look beyond someone as skilful as Shami.

"Not many bowlers are of his quality. But the ones playing have done a terrific job. Sometimes it's difficult for players like Shami bhai to miss out. The selectors will be able to give you a better answer to that," he said.

Read Also
'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test
article-image

The 26-year-old said he is still trying to figure out how to manage his workload as a three-format player. Gill is captain of India's Test and ODI sides, while he was recently promoted as vice-captain of the T20 outfit.

"I am still trying to figure out how to manage it. I think the workload, starting from the Asia Cup, we have been playing kind of back-to-back, travelling to different countries, switching between formats within four-five days.

"So, I am also trying to figure out what gives me the best chance to be able to perform and succeed in all those formats that I am going to play. But the challenge is definitely more mental than physical," he added.

Gill was also aware that the defending WTC champions South Africa would pose a massive challenge to his side in the two-match series.

Read Also
Harmanpreet Kaur Felicitated At Chennai School After Historic 2025 World Cup Win; Watch Video
article-image

"We know that it won't be easy against reigning WTC champions. There will be tough moments. But we have handled them well. These two Tests are important in the race to the WTC final," he noted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'His Biggest Challenge Will Be...': Cheteshwar Pujara Outlines Major Shubman Gill Challenge Ahead Of...

'His Biggest Challenge Will Be...': Cheteshwar Pujara Outlines Major Shubman Gill Challenge Ahead Of...

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention...

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention...

IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better...

IND vs SA Test: Shubman Gill Dodges Mohammed Shami Question, Says 'Selectors Could Give Better...

'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test

'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test

Harmanpreet Kaur Felicitated At Chennai School After Historic 2025 World Cup Win; Watch Video

Harmanpreet Kaur Felicitated At Chennai School After Historic 2025 World Cup Win; Watch Video