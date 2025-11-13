IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: Rishabh Pant Joins Sanjiv Goenka, Staff In Kolkata For LSG Retention Talk

Image Credits: X/Sanjiv Goenka

Rishabh Pant was in attendance as Lucknow Super Giants worked towards finalising their retentions. Pant, part of the squad for the IND vs SA Tests, met with owner Sanjiv Goenka and the rest of the support staff on Thursday. LSG underwent a major coaching revamp in the off season, with Tom Moody appointed as a director of cricket.

Lucknow Super Giants finished 7th last season, largely down to Pant's own struggles for form. Pant was bough for a record Rs 27 crore bid and appointed captain. The left-hander is set to continue as skipper, with Zaheer Khan ousted as team mentor.

Kane Williamson was roped in as strategic advisor, having worked with Tom Moody at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bharat Arun joins after a stint with KKR, while Langer has held onto his role. Abhay Sharma is also in line to be added as a fielding coach.

Who will LSG release ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline?

Lucknow Super Giants had a few trailblazing performances but struggled to kick on as a team. The top 3 of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran remains one of the deadliest in the league. Should Pant find his groove, it will only make the batting line up stronger.

David Miller's struggles could lead him to be released. Mayank Yadav, who was returned for 11 crore, also could face the axe. Ravi Bishnoi struggled for form, while Akash Deep and Avesh Khan were also bough for big sums.

On the trade front, LSG have been active in discussions with the Mumbai Indians. Shardul Thakur is set for a all cash move to the 5-time champions, having joined LSG last season for his base price of 2 crore. In a separate deal, Goenka and Co are keen to add Arjun Tendulkar to their ranks.