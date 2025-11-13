 IND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action

IND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will square off against South Africa in a three-match 50-over series starting with the clash at Rajkot. Several IPL stars including Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag are set to feature

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Tilak Varma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajkot will witness a match of star quality when India A take on South Africa A in the first of their three-match series. The match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 PM IST. With the IND vs SA Test series kicking off tomorrow, several fringe and breakthrough stars will feature.

India will be led by Tilak Varma with Nitish Kumar Reddy a late addition to the squad. Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are among several capped India internationals in action.

The same is the case with South Africa. Captain Marques Ackerman has Sinethemba Qeshile, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Codi Yusuf and Kwena Maphaka in his ranks.

IND-A vs SA-A Live Streaming details

FPJ Shorts
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands
Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction
Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack

While JioHotstar did live stream the IND-A vs SA-A unofficial tests, there is no word for the limited overs' game. The streaming platform has not put up any information or details for the limited-overs games. There is also no broadcast for the game. The IND-A series against Australia also did not have any live streaming or broadcast.

The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 1:30 PM IST.

Read Also
IND vs SA 1st Test, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Sun Shines On Test Cricket's Return To Eden Gardens
article-image

IND-A vs SA-A Squads

India A squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Manav Suthar, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

South Africa A squad: Jason Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Marques Ackerman (c), Codi Yusuf, Jordan Hermann, Mihlali Mpongwana, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Delano Potgieter, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test

'Never Easy To..': Emotional Rishabh Pant 'Grateful' Ahead Of Comeback In IND vs SA 1st Test

Harmanpreet Kaur Felicitated At Chennai School After Historic 2025 World Cup Win; Watch Video

Harmanpreet Kaur Felicitated At Chennai School After Historic 2025 World Cup Win; Watch Video

IND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action

IND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action

Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs, Players Seek Supreme Court Action, AIFF Aims Jan-May Window

Indian Football Crisis: ISL Clubs, Players Seek Supreme Court Action, AIFF Aims Jan-May Window

Japan Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Quarter-finals, Beats Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-13 21-11

Japan Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Quarter-finals, Beats Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-13 21-11