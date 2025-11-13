IND-A vs SA-A 1st ODI: No Livestream As Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Headline Action

Tilak Varma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajkot will witness a match of star quality when India A take on South Africa A in the first of their three-match series. The match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 PM IST. With the IND vs SA Test series kicking off tomorrow, several fringe and breakthrough stars will feature.

India will be led by Tilak Varma with Nitish Kumar Reddy a late addition to the squad. Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are among several capped India internationals in action.

The same is the case with South Africa. Captain Marques Ackerman has Sinethemba Qeshile, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Codi Yusuf and Kwena Maphaka in his ranks.

IND-A vs SA-A Live Streaming details

While JioHotstar did live stream the IND-A vs SA-A unofficial tests, there is no word for the limited overs' game. The streaming platform has not put up any information or details for the limited-overs games. There is also no broadcast for the game. The IND-A series against Australia also did not have any live streaming or broadcast.

The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 1:30 PM IST.

IND-A vs SA-A Squads

India A squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Manav Suthar, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

South Africa A squad: Jason Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Marques Ackerman (c), Codi Yusuf, Jordan Hermann, Mihlali Mpongwana, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqabayomzi Peter, Delano Potgieter, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy.