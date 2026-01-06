Heroic! 18-Yr-Old Swiss Boxer Dies While Saving His Friend From Fire In Crans Montana

Image Credits: Swiss Boxing Federation

Benjamin Johnson, an 18-year-old boxing prodigy, passed away in the tragic Crans Montana fire on New Year's Eve. In one of worst tragedies in Swiss history, more than 40 people lost their lives as fire engulfed a nightclub in the ski destination. Johnson was identified as one of the victims, with the Swiss Boxing Federation confirming the same.

The 18-year-old saved his friend and in turn sacrificed his own life. As per reports, the boxer pulled his friend out of the flames resulting in his own death. Johnson was branded as a hero by the Swiss Boxing Federation, who confirmed the same with an Instagram post.

'Benjamin left us as a hero, helping his friend. Our thoughts are with his family, relatives and all the victims of this national tragedy,' the post read.

"This ultimate act of selflessness perfectly reflects who he was: someone who always helped others. Benjamin was a promising athlete and a radiant personality," Swiss Boxing president Amir Orfia said.

Johnson was among the 40 victims who lost their lives in the Swiss ski resort fire. Another 119 were left injured in the blaze. Given the severity of the fire and damage caused, authorities have taken days to identify the victims.

Johnson is the second young athelete to lose his life to the deadly fire in the Swiss resort. 17-year-old golfer, Emanuele Galeppini, from Genoa, who had dual citizenship and lived in Dubai also succumbed to the incident on New Year's Eve.

Tahirys Dos Santos, a French football player was seriously injured in the fire after he went to rescue his girlfriend, Coline, who was trapped inside the Constellation bar. Dos Santos plays for the FC Metz Youth Team, and was airlifted to Germany for further treatment.