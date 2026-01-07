'Heartbreaking': Shikhar Dhawan REACTS Over Brutal Assault Against Hindu Woman In Bangladesh

Image: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has voiced his shock and sorrow over a horrifying assault on a Hindu widow in Kaliganj, Bangladesh, expressing solidarity with the survivor and calling for justice. Dhawan took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the attack, calling the report “heartbreaking” and stating that such violence is unacceptable anywhere. He offered “prayers for justice and support for the survivor.”

The comments came in response to media reports that a 40-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly gang-raped, tied to a tree, tortured and had her hair cut by two men in Bangladesh’s Jhenaidah district after she refused to pay extortion money, according to police and local sources.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation and intensified concerns about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. Authorities say the victim was rescued unconscious by local residents and taken to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where she was treated and later filed a complaint with police.

Dhawan’s reaction reflects growing outcry on social media, where many users have called for accountability and justice for the survivor. His message underscores the broader expectation that violence against any individual, regardless of nationality or background, must be unequivocally condemned.

'Saluting The Bravery...': Shikhar Dhawan Hails Armed Forces For Neutralising 'Pahalgam Attackers' In Operation Mahadev

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has expressed his heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the Indian security forces following the successful anti-terror operation named Operation Mahadev in Jammu & Kashmir. Taking to social media, Dhawan tweeted, “Saluting the bravery of our forces for neutralising the Pahalgam attackers in #OperationMahadev” His message has been widely appreciated by fans and fellow citizens alike.

The tweet came after security forces neutralised three suspected terrorists believed to be responsible for the recent Pahalgam attack. The joint operation, carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), unfolded in the Lidwas area, located in the upper reaches of the Dachigam Forest near Harwan in Srinagar.

According to official reports, the operation was launched early Monday morning after gunfire was reported in the area. The terrorists, reportedly backed by Pakistan, were engaged in a fierce encounter before being neutralised by the coordinated efforts of the security forces.

The success of Operation Mahadev marks another significant achievement in India's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region. The bravery and efficiency of the forces involved have been widely lauded across the nation, with Dhawan’s public salute adding to the wave of support and appreciation.