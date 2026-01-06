What Is Sophie Shine's Net Worth? Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend's Income, Education & Other Details

Image: Sophie Shine/instagram

Sophie Shine, widely known today as the longtime girlfriend and soon-to-be bride of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, has carved out her own successful professional identity long before her rise to media fame.

Originally from Limerick, Ireland, Sophie has built a strong career in the corporate consulting world. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management and currently works in a senior position at Northern Trust Corporation, a global financial services firm based in Abu Dhabi. In her role as Second Vice President and Product Consultant, she is responsible for optimizing product strategies and contributing to business growth within the organization.

Professional Career & Earnings

Sophie’s net worth is primarily derived from her corporate salary and professional engagements. According to Sportsdunia, her net worth is around ₹1–2 crore INR. Her estimated monthly income is around $3,000, reflecting her senior executive compensation and additional consulting projects. Beyond her corporate salary, Sophie may also benefit from consulting work and personal investments, though exact figures are not publicly disclosed.

Lifestyle and Public Persona

While Sophie’s professional life remains the backbone of her financial success, her public profile has grown alongside her relationship with Dhawan. She maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she shares travel experiences and moments from her personal life with fans.

In contrast to Dhawan’s substantial net worth built over years in international cricket, Sophie’s financial portfolio reflects her own corporate achievements and professional merit.