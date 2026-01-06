 What Is Sophie Shine's Net Worth? Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend's Income, Education & Other Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWhat Is Sophie Shine's Net Worth? Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend's Income, Education & Other Details

What Is Sophie Shine's Net Worth? Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend's Income, Education & Other Details

Sophie Shine, the longtime partner of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, has established a successful corporate career independent of media attention. Hailing from Limerick, Ireland, she holds a degree in Marketing and Management and works as Second Vice President and Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, contributing to product strategy and business growth.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Image: Sophie Shine/instagram

Sophie Shine, widely known today as the longtime girlfriend and soon-to-be bride of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, has carved out her own successful professional identity long before her rise to media fame.

Originally from Limerick, Ireland, Sophie has built a strong career in the corporate consulting world. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management and currently works in a senior position at Northern Trust Corporation, a global financial services firm based in Abu Dhabi. In her role as Second Vice President and Product Consultant, she is responsible for optimizing product strategies and contributing to business growth within the organization.

Read Also
Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine Wedding: Inside Former Indian Cricketer's Romantic Time With Girlfriend...
article-image
Read Also
Wedding Bells For Shikhar Dhawan! Former Indian Cricketer Set To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Sophie...
article-image

Professional Career & Earnings

Sophie’s net worth is primarily derived from her corporate salary and professional engagements. According to Sportsdunia, her net worth is around ₹1–2 crore INR. Her estimated monthly income is around $3,000, reflecting her senior executive compensation and additional consulting projects. Beyond her corporate salary, Sophie may also benefit from consulting work and personal investments, though exact figures are not publicly disclosed.

FPJ Shorts
Russia Once Floated Venezuela–Ukraine Trade-Off With US, Fiona Hill Testimony Reveals
Russia Once Floated Venezuela–Ukraine Trade-Off With US, Fiona Hill Testimony Reveals
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Holocaust Survivor Eva Schloss, Anne Frank's Stepsister, Dies At 96
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Delcy Rodriguez Sworn In As Venezuela's Acting President After Maduro's Capture
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral
Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral

Lifestyle and Public Persona

While Sophie’s professional life remains the backbone of her financial success, her public profile has grown alongside her relationship with Dhawan. She maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she shares travel experiences and moments from her personal life with fans.

In contrast to Dhawan’s substantial net worth built over years in international cricket, Sophie’s financial portfolio reflects her own corporate achievements and professional merit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is Sophie Shine's Net Worth? Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend's Income, Education & Other...

What Is Sophie Shine's Net Worth? Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend's Income, Education & Other...

Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine Wedding: Inside Former Indian Cricketer's Romantic Time With Girlfriend...

Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine Wedding: Inside Former Indian Cricketer's Romantic Time With Girlfriend...

Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date

Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date

Wedding Bells For Shikhar Dhawan! Former Indian Cricketer Set To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Sophie...

Wedding Bells For Shikhar Dhawan! Former Indian Cricketer Set To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Sophie...

Heroic! 18-Yr-Old Swiss Boxer Dies While Saving His Friend From Fire In Crans Montana

Heroic! 18-Yr-Old Swiss Boxer Dies While Saving His Friend From Fire In Crans Montana