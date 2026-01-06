Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine Wedding: Inside Former Indian Cricketer's Romantic Time With Girlfriend & Travel Couple Goals

By: Aanchal C | January 06, 2026
Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is reportedly set to marry long-time partner Sophie Shine in the Delhi-NCR region in the third week of February
From scenic holidays to cultural getaways, the couple loves globe-trotting. Whether strolling through charming countryside lanes or relaxing by the sea, their trips show an easy, comfortable companionship that fans adore
Their vacations aren’t only about luxury; many include hiking, outdoor activities, and fitness-filled moments. Shikhar and Sophie often appear in sporty looks
Shikhar frequently introduces Sophie to Indian heritage, food, and festivals. Their posts often capture festivals, local markets, and traditional experiences
Though the couple avoids loud publicity, their Instagram moments speak volumes with hand-in-hand photos, candid smiles, and cheeky captions
The two reportedly began dating in Dubai, while Shikhar first hinted at being in love during the Times Now Summit 2025
Meanwhile, Sophie made things official soon after, posting a picture together on May 1, 2025, captioned simply: “My ❤️”
