'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve

Image Credits: FC Metz

Tahirys Dos Santos, a youth player at French club FC Metz, has been identified as one of the victims of the Swiss Resort Fire on New Year's Eve. The fire at the Le Constellation nightclub, located in Crans-Montana, killed at least 47 people and injured 115. Dos Santos was amongst the ones to suffer severe injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

"FC Metz is deeply saddened to announce that Tahirys Dos Santos, a youth player for the club originally from Mont-Saint-Martin, was injured in the fire that occurred in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve. Severely burned, the 19-year-old was airlifted to Germany, where he is currently receiving treatment," FC Metz said in a statement on their website.

"The club also wishes to offer its full support to his family and is working with medical authorities to arrange for Tahirys' transfer to Mercy Hospital, near his home," the club added.

Along with Tahirys Dos Santos, fellow footballer Eliot Thelen was also injured in the fire. The 18-year-old features for Italian side Pescara in Serie A. He got lucky and suffered only minor burns to his right hand. Metz player Brian Madjo shared a message of support to Tahirys and Thelen in a post on Instagram.

Tahirys agent Christophe Hutteau told RMC Sport that the 19-year-old was taken to a facility to treat severe burns. He was taken off respiratory support. He added, the footballer tragically asked for his 'shoes' when he regained consciousness.

Authorities and emergency services are still working to identify all victims, a process that could take several days due to the severity of injuries and conditions at the scene. The fire caused a stampede as more than 100 people, with only one exit at the venue.