 'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve

'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve

Ligue 1 Club FC Metz have confirmed that young footballer Tahirys Dos Santos was amongst the victims of the tragic Swiss Resort Fire on New Year's Eve. The youth team player, aged 19, suffered severe burns and was airlifted to a hospital in Germany in the aftermath of the incident. The fire killed as many as 40 people including 17-year-old golfer Emanuele Galeppini.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Image Credits: FC Metz

Tahirys Dos Santos, a youth player at French club FC Metz, has been identified as one of the victims of the Swiss Resort Fire on New Year's Eve. The fire at the Le Constellation nightclub, located in Crans-Montana, killed at least 47 people and injured 115. Dos Santos was amongst the ones to suffer severe injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.

"FC Metz is deeply saddened to announce that Tahirys Dos Santos, a youth player for the club originally from Mont-Saint-Martin, was injured in the fire that occurred in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on New Year's Eve. Severely burned, the 19-year-old was airlifted to Germany, where he is currently receiving treatment," FC Metz said in a statement on their website.

"The club also wishes to offer its full support to his family and is working with medical authorities to arrange for Tahirys' transfer to Mercy Hospital, near his home," the club added.

Along with Tahirys Dos Santos, fellow footballer Eliot Thelen was also injured in the fire. The 18-year-old features for Italian side Pescara in Serie A. He got lucky and suffered only minor burns to his right hand. Metz player Brian Madjo shared a message of support to Tahirys and Thelen in a post on Instagram.

FPJ Shorts
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New Year's Eve
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Mira-Bhayandar Crime: Kashigaon Police Arrest 3 Accused For House Burglary, Recover Cash And Gold Worth ₹2.36 Lakh
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident - VIDEO
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs
T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For Rickelton, Stubbs
Read Also
Who Was Emanuele Galeppini? Teenage Golf Star Named As 1st Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire That Killed...
article-image

Tahirys agent Christophe Hutteau told RMC Sport that the 19-year-old was taken to a facility to treat severe burns. He was taken off respiratory support. He added, the footballer tragically asked for his 'shoes' when he regained consciousness.

Authorities and emergency services are still working to identify all victims, a process that could take several days due to the severity of injuries and conditions at the scene. The fire caused a stampede as more than 100 people, with only one exit at the venue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New...

'Severely Burned, Airlifted To Germany..': Ligue 1 Club Teenager Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire On New...

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For...

T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Name 15-man Squad For T20 WC, Maphaka Makes Cut, No Place For...

VIDEO: Weibgen's Stunning Effort In BBL Clash Goes In Vain After Australian Star Collides With...

VIDEO: Weibgen's Stunning Effort In BBL Clash Goes In Vain After Australian Star Collides With...

BCB Announces India ODI, T20I Series In September 2026 Despite Tense Political Climate, Hindu...

BCB Announces India ODI, T20I Series In September 2026 Despite Tense Political Climate, Hindu...

VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover

VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover