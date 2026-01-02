Who Was Emanuele Galeppini? Teenage Golf Star Named As 1st Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire That Killed 40

Image: Emanuele Galeppini/Instagram

The global golf community is grieving the sudden death of 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, a promising young golfer based in Dubai, who was killed in a devastating fire at a Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations. Galeppini’s tragic passing was confirmed after the blaze at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of around 40 people and injured more than 100 others.

Who was Emanuele Galeppini?

Originally from Genoa, Italy, Galeppini had lived in Dubai with his family, where he had become one of the region’s rising stars in the junior and amateur golf scene. He was widely regarded as a talented competitor in tournaments across Europe and the Middle East, including his recent victory at the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open.

The Italian Golf Federation mourned the loss of the young athlete, describing him as a player who embodied “passion and authentic values” and expressing deep condolences to his family and loved ones amid the shock and sorrow.

Galeppini was in Switzerland with friends to celebrate the New Year when the fire broke out in the early hours of January 1. Authorities and emergency services are still working to identify all victims, a process that could take several days due to the severity of injuries and conditions at the scene.

Crans-Montana, known internationally as a host site for major golf events such as the Omega European Masters, now stands at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy that has touched families and sporting communities worldwide.

Galeppini’s death is a sobering reminder of both the fragility of life and the close-knit bonds within the world of sport, where his talent and enthusiasm had already begun to leave a lasting impression.