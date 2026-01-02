 Who Was Emanuele Galeppini? Teenage Golf Star Named As 1st Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire That Killed 40
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Was Emanuele Galeppini? Teenage Golf Star Named As 1st Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire That Killed 40

Who Was Emanuele Galeppini? Teenage Golf Star Named As 1st Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire That Killed 40

The golf world is mourning the death of 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, a talented Dubai-based Italian golfer who died in a devastating fire at a Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations. The blaze at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana killed around 40 people and injured more than 100, casting a shadow over the global sporting community.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: Emanuele Galeppini/Instagram

The global golf community is grieving the sudden death of 17-year-old Emanuele Galeppini, a promising young golfer based in Dubai, who was killed in a devastating fire at a Swiss ski resort during New Year celebrations. Galeppini’s tragic passing was confirmed after the blaze at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of around 40 people and injured more than 100 others.

Read Also
Switzerland Explosion: Video Captures Moments Before Fire Ripped Through Le Constellation Bar In...
article-image
Read Also
Switzerland Fire Tragedy: All About 'Le Constellation', Bar Owned By French Couple Becomes Death...
article-image

Who was Emanuele Galeppini?

Originally from Genoa, Italy, Galeppini had lived in Dubai with his family, where he had become one of the region’s rising stars in the junior and amateur golf scene. He was widely regarded as a talented competitor in tournaments across Europe and the Middle East, including his recent victory at the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open.

The Italian Golf Federation mourned the loss of the young athlete, describing him as a player who embodied “passion and authentic values” and expressing deep condolences to his family and loved ones amid the shock and sorrow.

FPJ Shorts
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It
Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It
Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock Surge
Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock Surge
VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover
VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover

Galeppini was in Switzerland with friends to celebrate the New Year when the fire broke out in the early hours of January 1. Authorities and emergency services are still working to identify all victims, a process that could take several days due to the severity of injuries and conditions at the scene.

Crans-Montana, known internationally as a host site for major golf events such as the Omega European Masters, now stands at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy that has touched families and sporting communities worldwide.

Galeppini’s death is a sobering reminder of both the fragility of life and the close-knit bonds within the world of sport, where his talent and enthusiasm had already begun to leave a lasting impression.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover

VIDEO: Man City's Erling Haaland Gifts Signed Boots To India Captain Shubman Gill In Epic Crossover

Virat Kohli's Face Painting Picture With Anushka Sharma Sparks Fans' Frenzy Into Spiderman's...

Virat Kohli's Face Painting Picture With Anushka Sharma Sparks Fans' Frenzy Into Spiderman's...

Who Was Emanuele Galeppini? Teenage Golf Star Named As 1st Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire That Killed...

Who Was Emanuele Galeppini? Teenage Golf Star Named As 1st Victim Of Swiss Resort Fire That Killed...

KKR Row: BCCI BREAKS Silence On Bangladesh Player Mustafizur Rahman's Participation In IPL 2026

KKR Row: BCCI BREAKS Silence On Bangladesh Player Mustafizur Rahman's Participation In IPL 2026

Damien Martyn Medical Update: Adam Gilchrist Shares Details On Former Australian Cricketer's...

Damien Martyn Medical Update: Adam Gilchrist Shares Details On Former Australian Cricketer's...