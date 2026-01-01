 Switzerland Explosion: Video Captures Moments Before Fire Ripped Through Le Constellation Bar In Crans-Montana
At least 40 people were killed and many injured after an explosion triggered a fire at Le Constellation bar in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations. Videos showed fireworks near the stage before the blaze. Rescue operations are ongoing, victims include foreign tourists, and authorities have launched an investigation.

Updated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Video Captures Moments Before Fire Ripped Through Le Constellation Bar In Switzzerland's Crans-Montana | X

Bern: At least 40 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a fire broke out at a bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana on Thursday (January 1). The blaze took place at Le Constellation in the luxury Alpine ski resort town following an explosion. A video of moments before the tragedy surfaced online.

In the video, people present at the bar could be seen enjoying a concert while welcoming the New Year. Notably, it could also be seen that fireworks were taking place next to the stage where singers were performing.

Moments Before The Attack:

After receiving the information, police and fire department officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene to assist victims. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. According to some reports, around 100 people sustained injuries in the blaze.

The reason which led to the blaze is not known. The death toll is expected to rise as several among the injured are in critical condition. Authorities also set up helpline numbers for families of victims seeking information. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. As per reports, people from different countries had come to Crans-Montana to celebrate New Year.

The owners of of the bar blocked the establishment’s social media accounts shortly after a devastating fire broke out. Le Constellation serves as one of Crans-Montana’s most popular nightlife destinations, visited by both locals and international tourists.

The incident took place weeks ahead of the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting, which will take place from January 19 to 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

For the unversed, Crans-Montana, an upscale ski resort town, is located in the heart of the Swiss Alps. It is located around two hours from Switzerland's capital, Bern. Thousands of tourists visit this place every year.

Crans-Montana municipality was formed on January 1, 2017, when multiple towns merged.

