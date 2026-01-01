Switzerland Fire Tragedy: All About 'Le Constellation', Bar Owned By French Couple Becomes Death Door For Partygoers Celebrating Arrival Of 2026 | X @Yash_Dhawan_

The New Year’s Eve celebration turned into a fatal tragedy in Switzerland’s luxury Alpine resort town of Crans-Montana, after a massive fire broke out at a popular bar, killing at least 40 people and injuring several others. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 1, when a blaze erupted at Le Constellation following a reported explosion.

According to initial reports, the bar was packed with revellers celebrating the arrival of the New Year when the fire broke out. Emergency services rushed to the spot, but the intensity of the blaze and thick smoke reportedly made rescue operations extremely challenging. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and fire.

WATCH VIDEO:

All About Le Constellation

Le Constellation serves as one of Crans-Montana’s most popular nightlife destinations, visited by both locals and international tourists. Known for its creative cocktails, curated DJ sets, and themed nights, the bar has carved out a reputation for offering a sophisticated late-night experience.

According to The Telegraph, the venue was particularly popular for its music-driven atmosphere and late operating hours, with a wide range of snacks and food options available until as late as 2 AM. Over the years, it had become a center of attraction for parties in the town.

Owned By a French Couple

Reports from Inside Paradeplatz state that Le Constellation was run by a French couple from Corsica, who took over the establishment in the mid-2010s. The couple had also reportedly expanded into other catering and hospitality ventures in the region, with local media recently describing the bar as an “up-and-coming” hotspot.

Following the tragedy, the bar’s social media profiles on Instagram and Facebook have reportedly been blocked & taken offline. As of now, very little verified information about Le Constellation remains publicly accessible online.