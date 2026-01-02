 'Aise Ignore Nahi Karna Chahiye..': Washington Sundar Faces Netizens Scrutiny After Ignoring Fans For Autographs
Washington Sundar is facing the wrath of netizens online after a recent video of him airing fans and admirers asking for pictures and autographs went viral on social media. Sundar can be seen walking in a hotel lobby as fans rushed to him, but the all-rounder rudely ignored them and moved away as fans tried to click pictures.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

Washington Sundar has walked into a fresh storm in the New Year. The India all-rounder's conduct has been called into question following a viral video's circulation on social media. The Gujarat Titans star refused to take selfies and sign autographs.

In the video, Sundar can be seen walking in a lobby as a few fans gathered around him asking for pictures and videos. The 26-year-old appeared hesitant and uncomfortable as he continued his walk. With the fans insisting further, Sundar abruptly walked back, retracing his steps. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Sundar's actions further re-ignite the debate around celebrities and their accessibility to the common public. Some criticised the all-rounder for his attitude and being dismissive of his admirers.

However, there was also a wave of sympathy for the Gujarat Titans star. Some suggested that he might just be camera shy and uncomfortable and opted against interacting with the supporters. fan suggested that Sundar may simply be camera-shy or overwhelmed, adding that celebrities are not obligated to be available at all times.

“Why can’t it be that he’s just uncomfortable with others taking pictures?” one user asked, urging people to give the cricketer time and understanding.

article-image

Sundar will next be in action for the India vs New Zealand series. The all-rounder has made himself a key cog in the Indian set up across all formats under head coach Gautam Gambhir. India play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Kiwis and Sundar is expected to feature in both squads.

He is part of the t20I squad which is also India's team for the T20 World Cup 2026 starting on February 7. The ODI squad is expected to be named in the next few days.

